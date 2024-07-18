Geason case: Expert says 'multiple applications of blunt force' evident

Bruises on the arms of a woman allegedly assaulted by a Supreme Court judge were highly unlikely to have been the result of an accidental or self-inflicted injury, a forensic medical expert has testified.
Australian National University associate professor Dr Vanita Parekh was testifying in the domestic violence trial of Justice Gregory Geason, who has pleaded not guilty to common assault and emotional abuse or intimidation.
Under questioning from prosecutor Neill Hutton, Dr Parekh said the "constellation" of bruises across the woman's body indicated "multiple applications of blunt force".
Mr Hutton exhibited photographs showing bruising to the woman's legs, upper chest, arms and legs and cheek.
"She had 18 identifiable areas of bruising which indicated multiple applications of blunt force," Dr Parekh said.
"These were not caused by one application of one blow."
She said patterns of bruises on the woman's upper arms were a particularly strong signal of a deliberate application of force.
"The nature of these bruises is they are occurring in protected areas of the body - they are unlikely to have resulted from accidental injury," she said.
The pattern of bruises on the upper inner arms and other areas of the body not usually prone to accidental injury were characteristic of domestic violence cases, she said.
Bruising on the arms was "extremely unlikely to have been self-inflicted", she told the court.
When Mr Hutton asked about photos depicting bruising on the woman's breast and upper chest area, Dr Parekh said they were "unusual".
"Breast injuries like this are unusual, these in my experience are definitely not accidental injuries."
Mr Hutton asked her whether she could determine from the chest bruises the number of blows that were applied.
"I would be hesitant to talk about the number of applications ... [but] there is definitely evidence of multiple applications of force," she answered.
Justice Geason's former partner made a police complaint last year, alleging that while the couple were at home in Hobart on October 31 last year, the judge became jealous after discovering text messages from another man on her phone.
She alleged that Justice Geason grabbed her by the upper arms, shook her violently, then struck her in the upper chest up to eight times before pushing her forcefully back, where she hit her head on a mantlepiece.
Justice Geason has denied the woman's version of the incident.
His lawyers have suggested that the woman was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident, and that she glanced her cheek against a mantlepiece, and later tripped backwards accidentally and hit the back of her head on a table.
In cross examination, defence counsel Tom Percy KC asked Dr Parekh whether some of the bruising on the woman's body could have been the result of an accidental fall or accidental impact with furniture.
Dr Parekh admitted that it was possible that many of of the 18 bruises could have resulted from accidental falls or injuries, including bruising on her thighs, hip, buttocks and cheek.
Mr Percy asked whether certain medical conditions or medications could render a person more prone to bruising.
Dr Parekh said blood thinners, steroids and some other medications might make a person more prone to bruising.
But she qualified that by saying even with blood thinners or other medications and conditions, bruises would only self-generate in very exceptional circumstances, such as severe conditions such as leukemia.
The case continues.
