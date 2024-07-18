The Examiner
Geason case: Expert says 'multiple applications of blunt force' evident

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated July 18 2024 - 2:33pm, first published 2:30pm
ANU Associate Professor and Clinical Forensic Medicine Services director Dr Vanita Parekh has given key expert testimony against Justice Gregory Geason. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
ANU Associate Professor and Clinical Forensic Medicine Services director Dr Vanita Parekh has given key expert testimony against Justice Gregory Geason. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Bruises on the arms of a woman allegedly assaulted by a Supreme Court judge were highly unlikely to have been the result of an accidental or self-inflicted injury, a forensic medical expert has testified.

