Keeping UTAS in Sandy Bay puts STEM students at risk, Labor says

State Labor says keeping the University of Tasmania (UTAS) in its Sandy Bay location would "rob" students of the opportunity to study at world-class science and technology facilities and train for future jobs.
Labor education spokesperson Sarah Lovell said the Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies (IMAS) was an example of the kinds of facilities that UTAS was capable of providing.
"We are currently losing STEM students to the mainland where their facilities are state of the art like the facilities here at IMAS," Ms Lovell said.
Associate head of learning and teaching at IMAS Stuart Corney said when IMAS moved to its current building 10 years ago, it was "transformative" in its ability to become the world-class site that it's known for today.
"But also put our students in brand new facilities - they really are world-class, cutting edge in terms of temperature control and access to seawater, which is important for marine science," Dr Corney said.
"And also putting our students adjacent to our researchers so they can see the kind of science that we're doing in fisheries management ... and understanding the impacts of climate change on the Southern Ocean."
He said improved STEM facilities would "undoubtedly" attract more students to study at UTAS.
"Students are making judgments now on where they want to study and part of that is around the facilities that are available for them," Dr Corney said.
"I studied UTAS in the 1990s - those facilities are still the same now. That is not what is attracting students to our state."
IMAS marine biology student Grace Oxenham said she moved from Brisbane to study and would "love to see" more facilities, especially on the Sandy Bay campus.
"I know how amazing the facilities are here and when I came here for the first time, this is what sold me," Ms Oxenham said.
"I'd heard it had a really good reputation in Australia for its marine science, especially the Antarctic.
"I came down to check out the facilities and was given a tour and I just fell in love with the building, and how close we are to what we're studying as well."
Ms Lovell said the University of Tasmania Protection of Land Bill 2024 would not stop the University from moving into the CBD.
"All it will do is prevent the university from being able to realise the value of their assets that are currently sitting vacant or dilapidated in order to fund these much-needed STEM upgrades," Ms Lovell said.
"The conversation we need to be having now is, how does the university fund those much-needed upgrades to their STEM facilities so that we can start keeping students here in Tasmania?"
Liberal Member for Lyons Guy Barnett said Labor's position on UTAS was designed for "purely political purposes".
"Quite clearly, you need checks and balances in place and that's the position of our government," Mr Barnett said.
"This is now progressing, we want to get on with the job.
"We support building, growth, development and jobs across Tasmania and this is a very deceptive approach from state Labor."
