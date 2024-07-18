The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Keeping UTAS in Sandy Bay puts STEM students at risk, Labor says

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
July 18 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PhD student at IMAS Marianne Pelletier and IMAS student Grace Oxenham. Picture supplied
PhD student at IMAS Marianne Pelletier and IMAS student Grace Oxenham. Picture supplied

State Labor says keeping the University of Tasmania (UTAS) in its Sandy Bay location would "rob" students of the opportunity to study at world-class science and technology facilities and train for future jobs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East focusing on health and science. Curtin University Alumni. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.