Launceston Magistrate and prosecutor clash during video court appearance

A magistrate expressed frustration on Thursday when a crown prosecutor did not travel to Launceston for a court appearance by a man charged with causing death by negligent driving.
Lachlan Ian Norton is yet to plead to charges arising from a fatal crash near Oatlands on October 8, 2022, in which a 20-year-old soccer player, Caleb Bowman, was killed.
Mr Norton, who first appeared in May 2023, faces counts of causing death by negligent driving, driving without due care and attention, driving a motor vehicle while exceeding the prescribed alcohol limit and being a learner driver with alcohol in his body.
Defence lawyer Bill Griffiths told magistrate Sharon Cure that Mr Norton would not be able to plead until more information [evidence of the prosecution case] was received from Tasmania Police.
He said that his expert witness had been unable to open a program which included a three dimensional model of the crash scene.
Mr Griffiths said that if no other evidence was forthcoming, Mr Norton would have to plead not guilty to everything.
In a recent appearance, Mr Griffiths labelled the office of the Department of Public Prosecutions as arrogant.
Crown prosecutor Emily Bill, who is based in Hobart, appeared via video in the court.
She said it was the crown's position that a plea ought to be entered and that full disclosure had been provided to Mr Griffiths.
"Mr Griffiths' client would be aware of the case against him and ought to be able to plead.
Magistrate Sharon Cure told Ms Bill that she did not know if she agreed with her that full disclosure had been provided.
"The defence can't open a 3D model that you are relying on, and that is a significant barrier to what is being said in the prosecution case," she said.
Ms Bill said that there had been Chinese whispers around the matter and that it would be a happy outcome if Mr Griffiths' expert could talk to the prosecution expert.
"I did not understand that the expert was not able to open the program," she said.
She said it was a little bit difficult to know what was being sought from her.
"Ms Bill I am not in favour of prosecution appearing by video because of the problem of speaking across each other," she said.
"You are appearing remotely at your convenience, not the courts.
"I am not content to have a debate about this online.
"I'm going to give you a mention date and make it clear to you that to make legal submissions you need to be here, I find it too difficult.
"I want these issues ironed out in four weeks."
When Ms Cure suggested August 16, Ms Bill said she would not be available but could arrange for alternative counsel.
"There is no point chopping and changing. There needs to be some continuity," Ms Cure said.
The case was adjourned until August 14 at 2.15 pm.
Mr Griffiths said he would add further costs to his costs application.
