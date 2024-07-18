'Cast net across Australia': How Launceston are going in 2025 coach search

Launceston are in a strong position to recruit a quality coach in 2025.
That's how president Scott Stephens framed their situation following Mitch Thorp's decision to step down at the end of the season.
While Stephens was loathed to mention names, the Blues are keeping their options open, having identified a target and with another keen to discuss the opportunity.
"It's the day and age where people like to be approached for particular roles and that's no different to the position that we are in as well - the people we want to talk to, we are approaching," he said.
"We've cast the net across Australia, you never know what you might catch if you cast the net wide enough and we'll see what comes of it around the end of July."
Stephens is hopeful of recruiting someone who is able to promote their club in the right light.
A playing coach is preferred but not a prerequisite, while a strong knowledge of the game and current trends and great relationships with supporters, players, committee members and the wider community is needed.
Having said that, he did not throw his own hat into the ring.
"You'd always love to but it just comes down to time," he said.
"It's an interesting landscape to coach nowadays, I've got three young kids who are all involved in soccer, so my time on a Saturday even in the president's role, is not so much at the club.
"I didn't have three kids to go watch other parents' kids play sport, so I'm fully supportive of mine and that's the way I intend to be while they're growing up.
"Never say never but it's probably not the right fit at this point in time."
Stephens previously coached the Blues in 2014 and 15 - leading them to finishes of ninth and eighth on the TSL ladder.
He most recently played the role of caretaker coach for four games last season, covering for Thorp during his suspension from the 2022 grand final.
The former Hawthorn-drafted forward joined the Blues as a player from Devonport in 2018, taking over the coaching role the following season.
"There was some talent already at the club and he's nurtured them and brought them on to be the next era of successful players at the Launceston Footy Club," Stephens said.
"You can't put into words what he's contributed to the club and he goes with our blessing.
"His family's given so much to the footy club, his young fella plays at the club and we'd love to see the next Thorp come through and play senior footy in years to come."
Bridgenorth star Jake Hinds is a former assistant coach at Launceston and is taking up the same role at the Parrots this season.
He's shown interest in coaching in the past, saying 'coaching is something I'd love to get into as I get older' in an interview with The Examiner last year.
Elsewhere, the Blues have a flurry of former AFL players scattered around Australia.
Sam Lonergan has coached the club in the past and is wrapped up with Richmond, while the likes of Jesse Lonergan, Tim Mohr and Jackson Thurlow were all drafted from Launceston.
Thurlow most recently played in the 2022 premiership and would be a valuable asset as senior coach.
