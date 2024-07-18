Pocket Park Project to turn vacant Deloraine lot into vibrant community hub

After a lot in the heart of Deloraine was left vacant for more than a decade, one local group wants to give it back to the community.
Once home to the Deloraine Take Away and Coffee Shop, 33-35 Emu Bay Road has been an empty space in the busiest part of town since 2010.
That could soon change as Arts Deloraine looks to lease the property for its 'Pocket Park Project'.
Committee member Louise Middleton said the group planned to create an urban community hub with seating and stages for live performances.
"People can come and sit down and have their coffee with friends or be entertained," she said.
"We'll be calling on a lot of organisations that already exist, like the Deloraine Big Band, the Dramatic Society, the Lions Club can come and sell lottery tickets here.
"It's going to be open to people's imagination. We can have buskers, I was even thinking we could have a chalk drawing competition."
Among the group's "endless" ideas for the space include public galleries, street theatre, poetry readings, live music, and drumming and kite making workshops.
Arts Deloraine members admit the site needs a lot of work before it can facilitate these events, requiring the removal of its concrete slabs, the introduction of new top soil, and connections to power and water utilities.
Ms Middleton said the rear of the lot also needed to be levelled to make room for a stage.
"It's our long-term strategy to actually purchase the land to keep it in the community," she said.
"But at the moment, we're just trying to get it up to the point where we can utilise it properly."
With the initiative costing a projected $63,200, Arts Deloraine has begun fundraising through a number of avenues, including trivia nights at the nearby British Hotel.
It recently applied for a $3000 community grant through the Meander Valley Council, but the request won't be approved until the group can "successfully secure funding for all the necessary base groundworks at the project site".
Ms Middleton said this first stage of development could cost roughly $40,000 all on its own.
"We're confident we will get the funding, but we're putting our fingers in many, many pies. Hopefully the thumb will come up right for us," she said.
"So the vision's there, it's just organising the funding."
The group will need to resubmit its grant application if it can't meet the council's conditions prior to December 10.
Arts Deloraine president John Summers wants to keep the space "as simple as possible" for added flexibility.
"If you add more and more infrastructure, then you reduce the opportunity for a lot of different things to happen," he said.
"So we want to keep it as simple as possible so we can have a massive range of opportunities for people.
"We just started, we don't even know all of the potential."
Fellow committee member Zsuzsanna Handelsmann said the site was "open, but not useable" in its current state.
"Urban pocket parks are in great demand all over the world. People just want a little space where they can sit down and meet other people," she said.
"Apart from the footpaths, there is nowhere else to talk, unless you go in (to a business) and consume something."
