Court sees video footage of Kathryn Hay's throat slitting gesture

A magistrate will consider a submission that former Miss Australia and politician Kathryn Hay has no case to answer in her trial on emotional abuse and intimidation charges.
The submission came after further evidence on Thursday, including police body work camera footage of Ms Hay making a throat-slitting gesture towards then-husband Troy Shane Richardson.
Ms Hay, 48, has pleaded not guilty to a count of emotional abuse and intimidation of her then-husband, Troy Shane Richardson, between January 2014 and November 2022.
Defence lawyer Dermot Connors told magistrate Simon Brown that the charges had not been laid in the time necessary under the Family Violence Act.
The no-case submission came after the prosecution finalised its case on Thursday.
Prosecutor Garth Stevens opposed the no-case submission, saying it was "quite a novel submission".
Mr Brown told the court he would make a decision at 2.25 pm.
Earlier, Senior Constable Kate Springer gave evidence that she attended the couple's Beaconsfield home in February 2022 when Ms Hay was to pick up belongings.
Mr Stevens asked Ms Springer if at some point Mr Richardson spoke to her.
"Yes he said, 'did you see that?'," she said.
"He said something about throat slitting.
"I said I didn't see it but that it would be captured on body-worn camera."
About six minutes of senior constable Springer's body-worn camera footage was shown in court.
The body worn camera footage showed several acrimonious interactions between the couple before it was decided Ms Hay should fetch something from her car.
The footage showed her waving her finger across her throat as she walked past senior constable Springer's camera.
Senior constable Shaun Cackett gave evidence that Ms Hay had made five complaints to police in 2022 alleging that Mr Richardson had tampered with her car, broken a lock at her home and that she was being bugged and tracked.
Senior constable Cackett said no charges had been laid against Mr Richardson following his investigation.
No charges about a false report to police had been laid against Ms Hay.
Sexual assault counsellor Keva Coulson told the court that she had talked to Mr Richardson over about 13 hours after he reported a sexual assault.
The sexual assault allegation was not against Ms Hay.
Ms Coulson was examined about her case notes.
She said that Mr Richardson told her about an assault in Hobart in 2020 in which Ms Hay had punched him in the face, causing a black eye.
She said he told her a member of the public had rung the police and he had attended a police station.
Ms Coulson said Mr Richardson told her that Ms Hay had said that she would have been much happier if her first husband had not died in a plane crash.
Under cross-examination by Mr Connors, Ms Coulson agreed that she accepted what clients told her was true and that it was not her role to challenge them.
