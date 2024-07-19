Horses for courses: The 2024 Lexus Melbourne Cup is 'ready' for Rowella

The 2024 Lexus Melbourne Cup is coming to Mt Edgcumbe House, Pointe Rapide Estate, Rowella, on July 23, and the gala event will host VIP dignitaries with plenty of pomp and ceremony.
Rowella was chosen as one of the 39 worldwide destinations to host the 2024 Lexus Melbourne Cup. Organisers have coined the historic event as "Trooping the Cup at Point Rapidé Estate".
It will be officially opened by the Mayor of Launceston, Matthew Garwood. It will see the Tasmanian Police Pipers and Drummers unite the Piping Lane Cup from 1972 with the 2024 Lexus Melbourne Cup.
A representative from West Tamar Council will also be at Rowella to welcome and open the event, and Minister for Racing Jane Howlett will also be attending.
Mr John 'Johhny' Letts, the legendary jockey who won the Melbourne Cup twice on Piping Lane in 1972 and Beldale Ball in 1980, will attend the ceremony and regale entertaining stories from his time horseracing.
There will be a fashion show presenting fashion trends past and present, modelled by Tanya Ellis from S & I Styling. Participants can win prizes for best "Fashion En Pointé."
Canapes, beer and local wine, including the 2017 Sparkling "Homeward Bound" from Iron Pot Bay Vineyard from the Tamar Valley, will also be available.
The town that draws the barrier of the winning horse will be presented with a $50,000 cash prize, which will be donated to a charity of their choice.
Sharon Craggill, co-owner/custodian of Mt Edgcumbe House, Pointe Rapidé Estate, Rowella, said the organisers are all "very excited that Rowella was one of this year's chosen destinations".
If Rowella draws the winning horse, Ms Craggill's chosen charity to donate to will be The Kids' Cancer Project.
The historic event will be held in three stages. Festivities will begin at 10 am at the Rowella Historic Hall, with tea, coffee, and guest speakers presenting.
The $750,000 18ct gold cup will then travel to Beaconsfield to be showcased at the Beaconsfield Heritage and Mine Centre and Miner's Gold Brewery, open to everyone in the community to attend.
The final stage will be the gala event at Point Rapidé Estate, where the two cups will be met, along with music and drinks.
"Flying Dresses Tasmania have these dresses that are big, bright, bold colours that have this amazing long trail, that when the wind blows a little bit, it makes the dress fly up, and you can get these spectacular photos with people holding the Cup," Ms Craggill said.
Tickets are available on Eventbrite at $92 for an adult, with at least $25 going towards the chosen charity, The Kids' Cancer Project, led by Tasmanian Tim Blair. The address is 57 West Bay Road, Rowella. The event kicks off at 10 am and finishes at 5 pm.
