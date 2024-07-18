A year after opening the Meander Valley Op Shop hasn't looked back

It takes many hands to make light work and that's exactly what happens at the Meander Valley Op Shop.
Volunteer Steph Shaw said the op shop opened in June last year and hadn't looked back, with the help of numerous volunteers each week.
"Every person has their own thing, some people are brilliant at sorting the donations while others like to assist and serve customers," Ms Shaw said.
"We all work as a cohesive team and enjoy our time together - it has only become bigger and better since it opened.
"We have had and continue to receive many generous donations in everything from clothes, books, kitchenware, furniture, ornaments, shoes - you name it, it's probably come through our op shop."
Ms Shaw said the op shop was a "community hub" for both volunteers and customers.
"We offer a cuppa for those interested and a place to sit and chat," she said.
"With the majority of the items selling for as little as a dollar, we are catering for locals and travellers in need of low-cost essentials.
"Books are free to encourage reading. Importantly, we are trying to save things going into landfill.
Although in a regional area, Ms Shaw said the op shop was successful and attracted tourists.
"While there are many locals that visit the shop, its reputation has grown significantly over the year. We have a variety of customers coming from further away like Launceston, Sheffield and Devonport," she said.
"As word of mouth continues, we've become quite popular with tourists, particularly campers and those travelling in camper-vans."
Ms Shaw said her favourite part about being a volunteer was seeing the satisfied and happy faces of customers.
"Every one of the volunteers truly enjoys seeing satisfied and happy faces of customers leaving our shop whether it's because of a bargain they've found, an item they needed, or they've had an opportunity to chat with someone," she said.
"It's the sense of community and caring that is a big draw-card for us all."
The Meander Valley op shop was part of Meander House, a local hub that offered a safe space for displaced and vulnerable people in the region.
