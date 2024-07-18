'We're over the moon': Social poker back on the cards for local comps

Tasmanian social poker leagues will soon be playing tournaments again after a Ministerial direction was issued to the Tasmanian Liquor and Gaming Commission.
On July 17 Finance Minister Nic Street announced Tasmanians could return to play social poker tournaments, without wagering and with low entry fees.
Bullets Poker League owner John Allmark and other players in the poker community advocated for the return of social poker since its shutdown, and said he was "over the moon" about the reversal.
"Discussions were very thorough and very long for the last nine months," Mr Allmark said.
"We're just waiting on the Liquor and Gaming Commission to post it in the Gazette now."
Bullets Poker League was one of three Tasmanian poker leagues stuck in hiatus after the state gambling regulator cracked down on gaming outside casinos.
While Mr Allmark is happy about the change, he said the crackdown was "absolutely devastating".
"The community of poker players that we had were just in absolute shock and disarray with it".
"I was in constant contact with a lot of players in regards to how we were trying to move forward ... we didn't stop."
He said for many players, poker was their way of socialising.
"There's quite a few that have social anxiety and this was their outlet - they're doing something that they enjoyed while being around other people," he said.
"It made them less anxious, so to speak because everybody supports each other; we're like a little poker family."
Mr Street said the direction to the Tasmanian Liquor and Gaming Commission would allow small-scale tournaments to operate subject to specified conditions.
The Ministerial Direction defines the parameters for what constitutes a game of genuine social poker and outlines conditions within which social poker can be played.
The direction also includes a requirement for operators to undertake Responsible Conduct of Gambling training.
"It is important that appropriate conditions are in place to enable Tasmanians to participate in this genuine social activity, while also ensuring tournaments are conducted responsibly," Mr Street said.
"The government has been working with the social poker community to ensure these parameters meet the expectations of players."
Labor leader Dean Winter said the Liberals should apologise for their "backflip" on social poker.
"The Liberals social poker ban put three operating businesses and a dozen workers in limbo for the best part of the year," Mr Winter said.
Mr Allmark thanked both the state government and Labor for their efforts to get games back on.
