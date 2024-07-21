What can we learn from Launceston CBD's veteran trader?

Launceston's cafes are 'going broke', (The Examiner, July 18), but there is one survivor after 50 years of cafe hospitality in Launceston.
Neil Pitt's Cafe, operating on the mezzanine floor level of Neil Pitt's Menswear (located in the former Majestic Theatre building), has retained and faithfully respected the 1970s decor with a much-loved menu, accompanied by the irrepressible and gregarious Di, who seems to know all her customers by first name.
Congratulations to Neil Pitt's Cafe for 50 years of continuous service in an industry that at times is governed by fashion, juxtaposed with a remarkably high turnover of business ownership and/or failure.
IN RESPONSE to 'Prominent restaurateur says Launceston's cafes are 'going broke'' (The Examiner, July 18):
The increase in interest rates and the consequential impact on discretionary spending are impacting. I have a great deal of sympathy.
But I think the Council can do more. The city itself needs a refresh.
Innovators like Sweetbrew prove that creativity and investment work.
At a city level, the CBD desperately needs innovation, invigoration and serious placemaking.
Most Launceston streets have not changed in 200 years. The Avenue works because it's delightful. We have many CBD streets needing "treatment", modernisation, softening, being people-friendly and so on.
We need to create cultural, eating and nightlife precincts along with shopping.
Unfortunately, our Council has stopped innovating, something I hope will change with the new CEO.
Much of the problem for cafes in the CBD is the lack of people, which goes to Launceston's low population growth.
The civic actors need to get involved, step up, implement plans, and start pushing the city along.
I see far too little being done to activate our prized city CBD.
IN RESPONSE to: ''Unmissable' opportunity for 2000 homes if UTAS moves: Labor' (The Examiner, July 17):
I spent five years at that campus back in the day, so yes it's dear to my heart as a result.
One thing that was amazing for all students in my year (and I assume now) was how much green space there was so close to Hobart's CBD (something that's also valuable for native wildlife/birdlife etc. as well).
I actually want to see the housing crisis fixed as much as possible, but ditching the stadium, cracking down on Airbnb and more would arguably do more than simply wrecking the UTAS Hobart campus.
I'm also all for encouraging the general public to use that green space on weekends, etc. rather than just uni students (this was something that seemed to happen naturally when I was there and probably still does).
Wall to wall housing developments are a dime a dozen - they do need to happen of course but let's not ruin something really special that benefits many young Tasmanians.
The Liberals are right that the University's land was gifted by the state and people of Tasmania - the Uni shouldn't be able to profiteer and reduce the fantastic environment and space students can currently benefit from.
Here's a policy idea for Mr Winter - offer to buy back and redevelop the CBD buildings the uni arrogantly bought before anything was approved - you could actually probably get more than 2000 dwellings via nice apartments (including some affordable housing elements) with all the CBD amenity they require/less traffic on the roads etc.
Plus it would be more cost effective in that you have existing buildings on the campus which were designed to be lecture halls, science labs etc. and could simply be modernised.
Let's not reinvent the wheel in two locations and spoil something which can't be replaced.
EM, Launceston
