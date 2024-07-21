The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

What can we learn from Launceston CBD's veteran trader?

By Letters to the Editor
July 21 2024 - 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neil Pitt's store in Brisbane Street. Picture by Paul Scambler
Neil Pitt's store in Brisbane Street. Picture by Paul Scambler

A LENGTHY PITT'S STOP

Launceston's cafes are 'going broke', (The Examiner, July 18), but there is one survivor after 50 years of cafe hospitality in Launceston.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.