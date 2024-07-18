Fine against Launceston business a timely reminder about safety: Regulator

Health and safety regulator WorkSafe Tasmania has welcomed a large fine levied against a Launceston business after a worker suffered serious injuries, including skull and spine fractures.
GPI Automotive Pty Ltd was fined $70,000 after the company pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to comply with a health and safety duty over a 2021 incident.
This was a category two breach of the Work Health and Safety Act 2012, which is the second-most severe and put employees at risk of serious injury or death.
In this case employee Lionel Helm was asked by manager Joseph Quittendon to climb a pallet rack and inspect plywood shelving.
Mr Helm fell 1.3 metres head first onto a concrete floor, suffering an extradural haemorrhage, a skull fracture and a fracture to the T7 vertebra.
The company since changed hands, and magistrate Evan Hughes noted the new owners had made "significant steps" to comply with WorkSafe directions.
Work health and safety regulator Robyn Pearce said the prosecution set an example to all employers, and served as a reminder they needed to be "vigilant" about hazards in the workplace.
She said the incident, which left Mr Helm bedridden for two months and out of work for eight, had a "serious impact" on the man.
"This prosecution shows how important it is that employers have safety management systems in place to protect workers while they're doing their job," Ms Pearce said.
"Training, safe work procedures, inductions and other practices are important foundations for ensuring workers are safe.
"While it is encouraging to see that the company made positive changes after this incident, I emphasise that all employers must be vigilant about the hazards and tasks in their workplaces, to ensure the risk of harm to workers is properly managed."
