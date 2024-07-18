The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'A big part of their life': Under 16s banned from TikTok, Insta, Facebook?

IB
By Isabel Bird
July 19 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Youth Network of Tasmania chief executive Tania Hunt with Sage Cambell. Picture: Paul Scambler
Youth Network of Tasmania chief executive Tania Hunt with Sage Cambell. Picture: Paul Scambler

Banning teenagers and tweens from social media is not a decision that should be made without them, according to Tasmania's peak voice for young people.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.