'Package of incentives' announced for nurses and midwives to move to Tasmania

The state government has announced a suite of incentives for nurses and midwives in a bid to attract and retain health staff in the state.
The $10 million package includes a $15,000 incentive for nurses and midwives who move to Tasmania and remain employed full-time with the Tasmanian Health Service (THS) for three or more years.
Alongside that is a $10,000 scholarship for new Tasmanian graduate nurses who start with the THS and work full-time for the same amount of time.
The payments are on top of additional relocation allowances already available and will be staged over three years, with payments to be made at the end of each year of service in the THS.
Executive director of nursing and midwifery services for Hospitals South Brent Foreman said one of the challenges of retaining health staff was remaining competitive.
"Working in Tasmania - it's a fantastic state ... I've been here for two years and brought my family here for a reason," Mr Foreman said.
"Like many other states across Australia, we're challenged with those vacancies and challenged with retention and recruitment.
"So this puts us on more of a level playing field with the other states across Australia."
He said they were recruiting just over 100 registered nurses from a national recruitment campaign, and 35 enrolled nurses again on a national campaign.
Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation (ANMF) Tasmania Branch Secretary Emily Shepherd said while they welcomed the incentives, they found it "disappointing" that the government took so long to open the application process.
"Many other states and territories have been offering these incentives for years post the initial COVID-19 outbreak as they acted swiftly to the workforce issues that COVID-19 generated," Ms Shepherd said.
"It remains to be seen how effective these incentives are being so late in comparison to other jurisdictions, obviously for the nursing and midwifery professions in Tasmania we hope they are very effective."
Health Minister Guy Barnett said the government had strong policies to deliver more on the frontline.
"We've got a budget to deliver on that - it's a $12.1 billion budget over a four year period.
"We're delivering record funding support for our health care sector and we're going to build on that- we're going to deliver more health care workers - 2500 the last 10 years and we're going to build on that even more."
Labor health spokesperson Ella Haddad said while the attraction and retention of more nurses was welcomed, employing more health staff while cutting others is "like robbing Peter to pay Paul".
"RTI documents obtained by Labor show that more than 700 positions are not 'funded' across the health department, leaving them at risk of being cut under the Liberals' vacancy control measures," Ms Haddad said.
"Mr Barnett repeated his empty claims that there will be more frontline health workers this time next year, which might be more believable if it wasn't for the fact that he can't even define what a frontline health worker is."
Mr Barnett said they expected to have hundreds of nurses and midwives attracted to Tasmania as a result of the incentive.
"This time next year there will be even more frontline health workers in the Tasmanian health system as we continue to build an even better health system," Mr Barnett said.
More information on eligibility and applications can be found through the Department of Health's website.
