House of the Week | The very best views in all of Launceston

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Introducing an exquisite collection of brand new luxury townhouses, designed to perfection for the ideal family home.
Situated at 83 Lachlan Parade in the prestigious Trevallyn area, these twp townhouses offer breathtaking river and city views, creating a truly captivating living experience.
These remarkable residences boast four spacious bedrooms, two stylish bathrooms, one powder room, and an impressive two-car garage, providing ample space for both family and guests.
The high-end design and meticulous attention to detail are evident throughout, showcasing the finest craftsmanship and luxurious finishes.
The kitchen has integrated appliances, including a Smeg induction cooktop, a pyrolytic oven, and a fridge, which is perfect for culinary enthusiasts.
The ground floor foyer and bathrooms are equipped with floor heating, providing a touch of luxury, while the wide 920mm doorways offer convenience and accessibility.
The tiled deck and large windows maximise views and, create an inviting atmosphere.
The master bedroom features a private ensuite, offering a tranquil retreat for relaxation and rejuvenation. Heating and cooling are ducted throughout, providing climate control for every season. Sound batts throughout internally ensure a peaceful environment.
Stay cosy all year round with in-built bulkhead units on each floor, ensuring optimum comfort throughout the home.
These townhouses also present an exciting opportunity for the inclusion of a lift, adding convenience and accessibility across the three levels.
With a total area of approx. 250m2, the spacious layout ensures that every corner of the home is utilised efficiently.
Designed and built by J&N Developments, these townhouses exemplify superior quality and exceptional craftsmanship. J&N Developments is renowned for its commitment to creating luxurious, contemporary residences that exceed expectations.
Book an appointment with Harrison Agents to view the property today.
