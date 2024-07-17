Feature Property | Nominated for an award

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
35 High Street has been nominated in the Best New Single Dwelling Category of the West Tamar Council Annual Design Awards.
This impressive modern home has been recently completed and is ready to be enjoyed. The stunning rural outlook surrounding this home is sure to impress.
The home boasts an open-plan living with access to the large north-facing deck. The kitchen includes quality appliances, a large walk-in pantry and a wonderful island bench/breakfast bar. The combined living and dining space tasks in the northern views and sun.
Three good-sized bedrooms all have built-in robe storage, and the master includes a large walk-in robe plus a luxe ensuite. The central bathroom services the other rooms with a walk-in shower and separate bath plus a floating vanity.
The large laundry is well located with direct access to the rear yard.
There's fencing around the perimeter plus a garden shed, water tank and grassed landing in the rear yard. The home has low maintenance gardens and off-street parking, whilst only being a 5-minute walk into town, with local IGA's, bakery, hardware and pharmacy.
The home has quality fixtures and finishings, making it a modern and stylish abode for a family and those who love entertaining.
