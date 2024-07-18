Promising Penguins pair named in GNL-stacked Tassie Tigers squads

Queechy Penguins' Greater Northern League strength has translated to Tasmanian selection with two women picked in the Tassie Tigers' Hockey One squad.
Lucy Cooper has earned selection for the third season in a row but this year will be joined up-and-comer Millie Smith.
Smith has previously been identified by Hockey Australia as a future prospect, named alongside Launceston City's Oliver Stebbings in last year's squad.
Fresh off earning another player of the tournament gong at the under-18 national championships, Stebbings was selected in the Tigers' men's squad as well.
He'll be joined by former Kookaburra Tim Deavin (Tamar Churinga) as well as Burnie Baptist's Keenan Johnson.
The North-West Coast also has a strong representation in the women's squad, with the likes of Madison Clark, Jemma and Romani Kenworthy and Meah Leary all selected.
Cooper and Smith's selections come off the back of Queechy's dominant start to the GNL season, having gone undefeated through 10 games and only conceding five goals.
Men: Hayden Beltz, Josh Beltz, Harvey Bessell, Josh Brooks, Tim Deavin, Jeremy Edwards, Leon Hayward, Ehren Hazell, Alex Hogan-Jones, Keenan Johnson, Max Johnstone, Ryan Jones, Josh Mardell, Magnus McCausland, Eddie Ockenden, Sam Payne, Jack Pritchard, Oliver Pritchard, Oscar Pritchard, Lachlan Rogers, Oliver Smith, Oliver Stebbings, Jack Welch, Grant Woodcock.
Women: Phillida Bridley, Taylor Brooks, Maddison Brooks, Lily Bushby, Lauren Canning, Madison Clark, Lucy Cooper, Fiona Crackles, Josie Crowden, Evie Dalton, Beth Dobbie, Ruby Harris, Holly Hunt, Louisa Jacobson, Jemma Kenworthy, Romani Kenworthy, Meah Leary, Pipi Martos, Sarah McCambridge, Gitte Michel, Nellie Paynter, Kacee Ponting, Sarah Robertson, Millie Smith.
