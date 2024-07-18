Dorset Council secures $2.5 million of 'hotly contested' government funding

The Dorset Council is set to receive $2,580,000 of Federal Government funding to help upgrade 3.4 kilometres of Golconda Road.
The local government is one of just seven councils across Australia to be funded through tranche seven of the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program.
Council commissioner Andrew Wardlaw said this was excellent news for the Dorset community.
"The funding for the Golconda Road upgrade is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees who have been actively applying for grants included in our Priority Project Plan for Dorset," he said.
"Upgrading Golconda Road will enhance safety, improve transportation links, and boost productivity for commuters, tourism, and freight in our region."
The allocation will go towards a $3,225,000 project which will focus on the stretch between Little Forester River and North Blumont Road.
1.4km from Little Forester River to Nabowla will undergo widening and safety improvements, while the remaining 2km through to North Blumont Road will receive a full reconstruction.
Dorset Council general manager John Marik said work was planned to begin in the next six months.
"The project will start with landholder consultation and the procurement of contractors to undertake drainage and vegetation works, prior to the civil construction team starting works in late January 2025 at this stage," he said.
"The council team should be proud of themselves in attaining this grant funding.
"I am certainly very proud of them, as this funding stream is hotly contested from councils all around Australia."
Mr Marik extended his thanks to the Northern Tasmanian Development Corporation, along with the City of Launceston and the George Town Council, for their assistance on this project.
"Their support assisted council in the attainment of grant funding under the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program," he said.
The initiative has been listed as a priority project under the Dorset Council's 2023-25 Priority Projects Plan.
