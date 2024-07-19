The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Nothing has changed in years regarding bullying in schools, readers say

July 19 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicholas Bold with his book about how children can deal with bullying. He was inspired by his own experiences of being bullied in school. Picture John Veage
Nicholas Bold with his book about how children can deal with bullying. He was inspired by his own experiences of being bullied in school. Picture John Veage

IN RESPONSE to: 'How is bullying and violence handled in Tasmania's public schools?' (The Examiner, July 17):

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.