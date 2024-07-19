Nothing has changed in years regarding bullying in schools, readers say

POLITICS have hit an all time low in America, what has gone on with the attempted assassination of Donald Trump is a blight on the whole wide world of politics. No one should ever threaten or attempt violence in any form towards those who are putting up their hand to play a huge part in the welfare and direction of any form of government. It is below contempt. Unfortunately, America's gun laws do nothing to assist it, allowing a young man with little understanding yet of politics to commit such a heinous crime. Thanks to John Howard, Australia is a long way ahead, but low-life criminals have now turned to knives as their choice. Our laws are not strong enough. We have allowed political correctness to go too far, although in the current case of Donald Trump, the assassin paid the ultimate price. If this is not grabbed by the throat and treated with the utmost condemnation, no one will want to even stand for any political role that would attract idiots to kill or maim them. Unforgivable and disgusting!