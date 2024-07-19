Nothing has changed in years regarding bullying in schools, readers say

IN RESPONSE to: 'How is bullying and violence handled in Tasmania's public schools?' (The Examiner, July 17):
Well, nothing has changed about the bullying. My daughter was bullied so much at Brooks 25 years ago that she didn't finish year 10. There was one meeting with the Assistant Principal, the child and the mother of the bully. Nothing was done, and the bullying did not stop. My daughter is still affected to this day. Good on those parents for standing up to the department.
Lee Reeves, Launceston
Hmm, bullying, now, if it's physical bullying, kids get suspension and things like that, but mental bullying? Well, then they just get told it's not very nice, and they shouldn't do it... See an issue there?
Rick Hill, Launceston
ALL football matches at the proposed billion-dollar stadium at Macquarie Point should start with a prayer for the souls of all the people who have died waiting for treatment at a Tasmanian hospital.
Raylee Monro, Acacia Hills
POLITICS have hit an all time low in America, what has gone on with the attempted assassination of Donald Trump is a blight on the whole wide world of politics. No one should ever threaten or attempt violence in any form towards those who are putting up their hand to play a huge part in the welfare and direction of any form of government. It is below contempt. Unfortunately, America's gun laws do nothing to assist it, allowing a young man with little understanding yet of politics to commit such a heinous crime. Thanks to John Howard, Australia is a long way ahead, but low-life criminals have now turned to knives as their choice. Our laws are not strong enough. We have allowed political correctness to go too far, although in the current case of Donald Trump, the assassin paid the ultimate price. If this is not grabbed by the throat and treated with the utmost condemnation, no one will want to even stand for any political role that would attract idiots to kill or maim them. Unforgivable and disgusting!
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
MAYBE the decline of etymology (Origin of a Word) as a linguistic discipline is a good thing, especially in Australia, where we have a high percentage of non-native English speakers and in Tasmania, where we have a lot of our youth not completing high school. We are not all studious academics or ex school teachers who can write opinion pieces in The Examiner.
My limited layman's understanding of English is that it is an evolving, flexible and widely used language where variations in pronunciation, accents and meanings can be accommodated in everyday respectful conversations and plain written English. For readers out there who may enjoy history, with a story about the making of the Oxford English Dictionary, I recommend "The Surgeon of Crowthorne" by Simon Winchester: A Tale of Murder, Madness and the Love of Words.
Bob Taylor, Trevallyn
WHEN Donald Trump, as President Of the United States of America, exited the Paris Climate Accord, disrupted efforts to counter human-induced climate change, and dismantled over 100 regulations to protect air, water, endangered species, and human health, it became clear that he had extremely strong views that greatly concerned many millions of people across the world.
The chance that Donald Trump could again become President of the United States, in my opinion, is scary beyond belief.
Brian Measday, Kingswood SA
Why does the City of Launceston Council ignore its paymasters, namely its ratepayers?
Because they take the long view, with the St Leonards mega housing development being a case in point.
Consider the benefits - double the rates for eternity or until the next developer comes along.
A similar situation is on Westbury Road, where the developer wants more housing on the same site.
Our councillors are blinded by the large dollar signs in their eyes and to hell with any consequences.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
IN RESPONSE to: 'The people have spoken, they want The Lounge to stay - but it needs sponsors' (The Examiner, July 18): I hope there's a way to keep the Lounge going.
David Broughton, Launceston
