Tassie teams revealed: More North Launceston players to represent state!

After fielding nine representatives in Tasmania's first senior men's clash, North Launceston will have even more on Saturday.
Alex Lee and Theo Ives have been added to the line-up, while Jack Avent comes out - meaning 10 Bombers will represent the state against NSW/ACT at UTAS Stadium.
Harry Bayles, Fletcher Bennett, Oscar Van Dam, Harvey Griffiths, Brandon Leary, Brad Cox-Goodyer, Michael Stingel and Blade Sulzberger will join Lee and Ives, alongside Bridgenorth's Jake Hinds and Launceston's Liam Jones.
Jones was added to the game one line-up, with Blues teammate Isaac Hyatt coming out.
With Lee being included, the Tasmanian line-up is short 82 games of AFL experience, with Andrew Phillips' name among the outs.
Liana Freestone's addition to the women's side means four NTFAW clubs will be represented - one more than in game one.
Launceston's Georgia Hill and Meg Radford, Old Launcestonians' Sophie Ranken and Bridgenorth's Alice Robinson, Maddison Dunn and Jenna Griffiths join Freestone in the line-up.
Old Scotch's Ava Curtis and Launceston's Kelsie Hill, who was named player of the match in game one, have not been named.
Former Old Scotch player Jamie Symons, who now plies her trade for North Hobart, is one of the inclusions alongside last year's captain Jacinta Limbrick.
TASMANIA WOMEN
B: #21 Georgia Hill (Launceston), #12 Sophie Ranken (Old Launcestonians)
HB: #1 Meg Radford (Launceston), #18 Libby Haines (Penguin), #14 Jemma Webster (Clarence)
C: #26 Jacinta Limbrick (Clarence), #8 Olivia Smith (Wynyard), #13 Mackie Sutcliffe (Glenorchy)
HF: #20 Grace White (North Hobart), #19 Chloe Haines (Penguin), #2 Madi Lamb (North Hobart)
F: #16 Alice Robinson (Bridgenorth), #25 Shania Saward (Penguin)
FOL: #30 Charlie Vandenberg (Wynyard), #15 Jenna Griffiths (Bridgenorth), #28 Liana Freestone (South Launceston)
INT: #9 Maddison Dunn (Bridgenorth), #5 Brieanna Barwick (Glenorchy), #6 Jamie Symons (North Hobart), #24 Emilie Saward (Penguin), Amarli Johnson (Penguin)
Ins: Charlie Vandenberg, Jamie Symons, Emilie Saward, Amarli Johnson, Jacinta Limbrick, Mackie Sutcliffe, Liana Freestone
Outs: Jess Whelan, Angelica Clark, Amy Bissett, Perri King, Ava Curtis, Hailee Baldwin, Molly Mitchell
TASMANIA MEN
B: #24 James Bealey (Clarence), #4 Ben Donnelly (Kingborough), #9 Harry Bayles (North Launceston)
HB: #17 Fletcher Bennett (North Launceston), #13 Harrison Gunther (Glenorchy), #26 Baxter Norton (Clarence)
C: #15 Oscar Van Dam (North Launceston), #6 Kieran Lovell (Kingborough), Zach Adams (Kingborough)
HF: #12 Harvey Griffiths (North Launceston), #2 Jake Hinds (Bridgenorth), #3 Sam Siggins (Lauderdale)
F: #22 Brandon Leary (North Launceston), #21 Jack Tomkinson (Kingborough), #1 Brad Cox-Goodyer (North Launceston)
FOL: #20 Alex Lee (North Launceston), #16 Michael Stingel (North Launceston), #14 Blade Sulzberger (North Launceston)
INT: #29 Theo Ives (North Launceston), #18 Tyler McGinniss (North Hobart), #5 Lachlan Clifford (Kingborough), #27 Liam Jones (Launceston), #23 Bailey Boag (Burnie)
Ins: James Bealey, Baxter Norton, Alex Lee, Zach Adams, Theo Ives, Tyler McGinniss, Liam Jones
Outs: Andrew Phillips, Jack Avent, Ollie Preshaw, James Webb, Isaac Hyatt, Tom Cleary, Oscar Paprotny
Tasmania vs Sydney/Canberra
Saturday July 20, UTAS Stadium, Launceston
