'Safety is always the priority': What goes into getting planes out on time

Launceston Airport is Australia's 13th busiest.
Dozens of planes arrive and depart each day and without the diligent work of staff behind the scenes it would be bedlam.
Getting through the check-in process smoothly is the first step of any airport journey.
If you've flown on a Jetstar or QantasLink flight out of Launceston, Bonnie Pouesi is one of more than 60 staff employed by Swissport to make that happen.
Ms Pouesi is airport services manager for the Swiss company, which is responsible for ground handling, passenger services and luggage handling for Qantas Group flights from Launceston Airport.
Ms Pouesi said this was a key step, and small delays at the check-in desk could have big flow-on effects.
"We want to get passengers checked-in on time, and have a flight closed off on time to allow us to get down and actually board the flight," she said.
"We need to make sure that whatever baggage is going down to go on the aircraft is safe to do so. There's a lot of dangerous goods that people might not be aware of.
"We make sure before the bags go down that they're safe to travel, and that the passengers we're checking in are the correct passengers with the correct name and have their own bag attached to them."
Power banks, which are not safe to fly in checked baggage, often caused issues as did the occasional booking error - people buying tickets for other people but putting the incorrect name or gender.
Last-minute arrivals, or big groups attempting to check-in all at once, also caused problems.
Once passengers were all accounted for and bags loaded, the passenger services team marshal them onto the tarmac to board.
At peak time this can be a complex logistical challenge - ensuring stairs and ramps are in position, and keeping the plane-load of passengers safe from hazards like jet engines and baggage tractors.
"Boarding is probably the most important part of the turn for passengers, making sure that we get every passenger that's going through the gate out correctly and safely," Ms Pouesi said.
"When it's a standalone flight, it's a very nice, very smooth process.
"But when it's peak hour in the afternoon, you have to be very, very switched on and have very good situational awareness of what's going around you."
The Swissport team's work does not end there, as before the flight can take off all passengers have to be sitting in their assigned seats and their luggage loaded, which is critical for flight safety.
"If passengers aren't sitting in their correct seat, that can have a quite a big effect on time departures," Ms Pouesi said.
"We can't go until we can confirm that everyone is there and all the balance of the aircraft is correct."
If someone does not board the flight, their bags are removed - sometimes requiring baggage handlers to empty the entire cargo hold and thus causing delays.
Not everything that happens at the airport is within human control.
Bad weather - particularly Launceston's propensity to fog, but also severe weather in other states - impacted aircraft departure and arrival times, and these could compound throughout the day.
Medical episodes and unscheduled maintenance were also among the frequent "non-normals" identified by Ms Pouesi - even something as simple as a faulty cabin light could delay a plane until it is properly checked.
Ms Pouesi said delays could happen for good reason, even it was inconvenient to passengers and staff, many of whom worked past midnight to ensure delayed flights could land.
This was because, when push came to shove, there were more important things than on-time performance.
"Safety is always the priority," Ms Pouesi said.
"We're not going to risk an aircraft flying unsafely to save a minute."
Marcus Lancaster, Launceston Airport's head of airport operations and assets, is the other part of the puzzle.
These teams - 31 of them in the operations division alone - are responsible for the day-to-day running of the airport, coordinating parking, passenger flows, baggage carousels and more.
"The key thing for us is really about understanding the airline schedules," Mr Lancaster said.
"They provide those to us, and we take that information to work out what passenger flows are going to be like every day and look at some of the capacity limitations around some touch points that we have."
This is a reasonably tight schedule - planned down to the minute - and small disruptions can add up over the day.
When things do go wrong the airport teams and their counterparts at the airlines work together to minimise disruptions where they can, but more importantly make sure passengers and planes are kept safe.
"The good thing about regional airports is the peak period isn't usually too substantial," Mr Lancaster said.
"But that's why it's really important that we do work with the ground handlers, particularly when we have those delays.
"We can end up with a lot of people in the terminal, and then a lot of aircraft that can arrive over a short period of time.
"We will actually get the ground handlers together with the airport operations team, and we'll actually plan on how we're going to roll that out.
"That's everything from making the aircraft land safely, taxiing into their bay and passenger movements."
