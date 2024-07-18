St Vincent de Paul says it's time to curb online gambling advertising

Australian gambling losses total $25 billion each year, with online spending surpassing every other country. Most Australian adults are now placing their bets using a computer or a smartphonethe casino is in everyone's pocket.
St Vincent de Paul Society's Tasmanian members, who volunteer at the community's frontlines, are well acquainted with the impacts of problem gambling - broken families, kids left hungry, households struggling to pay rent or mortgages, with homelessness a real threat.
Over the past year, the Society in Tasmania has recorded a 40 per cent rise in the number of calls for assistance, the highest increase in Australia.
In 2022, the Australian Institute of Family Studies found that 68 per cent of online gamblers who regularly bet online on sports/races were at risk of gambling harm, with younger age groups (18-34 years) at the highest risk.
For 12 months, the Alliance for Gambling Reform has been pushing for a response from the Government and the Opposition to the report You Win Some, You Lose MoreOnline Gambling and its Impacts on Those Experiencing Gambling Harm.
In the report's words, online gambling is 'wreaking havoc in our communities', and the recommendations offer a roadmap to protect vulnerable people whose losses are having devastating consequences for themselves and others.
For a major parliamentary committee to consider 161 submissions, conduct hearings over 13 days, engage in independent research and then draft a report that the Government (and apparently the Opposition) finds too hot to handle, apparently because of industry pressure, seems to highlight a lack of courage.
Tasmanian MP Andrew Wilkie believes, 'The community has had a gutful of gambling being promoted and normalised through advertising', adding, 'Too often people, including children, are bombarded with targeted advertising campaigns on television, billboards and worst of all, their phones.
They are not alone in wanting action on the 31 recommendations delivered by the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs. Central was a comprehensive national strategy on online gambling harm reduction and an end to the advertising of online gambling, which is so prevalent during televised sporting events such as horse racing and the various football codes.
'Online gambling is unlike other forms of entertainment because of its potential to cause psychological, health, relationship, legal and financial harm to individuals and those around them, and tragically, gambling is a key risk factor for suicide,' the report said.
We urge for an end to the widespread advertising of online gambling.
Tasmania deserves better.
Mark Gaetani is the Tasmanian-based National President of St Vincent de Paul Society, Australia
