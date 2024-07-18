Police find allegedly stolen firearms during search for George Town shooter

A man alleged to have committed a shooting at George Town had multiple stolen weapons in his possession, police say.
Police were called to a Davies Street, George Town home about 4am on July 18, after reports of a shooting.
A statement released that morning said a man in his 20s - later revised by Tasmania Police to a man in his 40s - was taken to the Launceston General Hospital in a stable condition.
Acting Inspector Jason Jones said the man had a single gunshot wound to his chest, and was likely to be transferred to the Royal Hobart Hospital.
"He was taken to the Launceston General Hospital where he received emergency care," Acting Inspector Jones said.
"He's now in a sedated condition and likely to transported down to Hobart for ongoing treatment."
Police believe the shooting - using a .22 calibre weapon - happened at Davidson Street, and the alleged victim travelled to the Davies Street house to seek assistance.
As of 5.35am police were searching for the alleged offender.
By 7am they had arrested a 45-year-old Prospect man at a nearby hotel, with tips from the public helping members of the Northern Criminal Investigation Branch and other officers find the alleged offender.
Acting Inspector Jones said the man was arrested without incident and was cooperating with police.
However, charges were yet to be laid as at 1pm as the investigation was in its early stages.
Acting Inspector Jones said the alleged victim was known to police, and the pair were known to one another but the extent of their relationship was unknown.
Police found several items of interest, including guns during their search.
"From searches that have occurred today in the George Town area several firearms have been located," Acting Inspector Jones said.
"We believe the firearm that was used in this incident has been located.
"We've located, I believe, two or three firearms that had been stolen firearms, and they were in a vehicle that's assigned to the alleged offender."
Acting Inspector Jones said the community had "nothing to fear", and urged any potential witnesses to contact investigators.
"Tasmania Police would like to assure the Tasmanian public and the George Town community that this is an isolated incident," he said.
"They have nothing to fear in relation to it."
