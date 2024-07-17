Launceston cafes 'going broke'

Owning and operating a business is difficult at the best of times. One of Launceston's most prominent restaurateurs, Mud Bar and Blue Inc. Cafe owner Don Cameron, has told Declan Durrant the city's cafes and hospitality industry are "going broke."
Nick Clark reports a former employee of Kathryn Hay and her husband, Troy Richardson, gave evidence that their marriage was toxic and that he saw her hit him with an open hand.
Saree Salter reports that John Wilkes has always loved birds and made a life for himself, rehabilitating injured Tasmanian eagles and owls. Now, he is passing on his knowledge to the next generation.
If you're already a subscriber, thank you for supporting The Examiner. Remember to check out today's digital print edition.
If you receive this newsletter to stay updated with our region's daily headlines, we invite you to join us as a subscriber.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.