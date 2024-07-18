What's on: Things to do across Northern Tasmania this weekend and next

July 18 - 19
A School Holiday Play Date.
Showcasing exquisite puppetry, an enigmatic host, audience interaction and a world of rare and exotic animals, ARC is a profound experience that embraces the natural world and the creatures that cohabit with this place we call Earth.
ARC presents intimate, magical encounters with rare and vulnerable species, raising important questions about our collective and individual relationship with nature and loss.
Renowned as an innovator of physical and visual theatre, Erth's body of work has explored the depths of the past for the past three decades.
With ARC, they look unblinkingly to the future as this menagerie of animals transforms the stage before your very eyes.
The show will be at the Princess Theatre on Thursday, July 18, from 6 p.m. and Friday, July 19, with two shows. Show one on Friday will be from 11 a.m. and the second from 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from the Theatre North website.
July 20
The next 'Live at the Library' performance will be by Jerome Hillier, a professional solo musician in Tasmania for the past 15 years who has supported Jimmy Barnes, Daryl Braithwaite & the Proclaimers.
He has also performed with bands, including Blue Monday. His style is a mix of light, easy-listening and high-energy acoustic music with vocals.
Friends of the Library Launceston host free live music performances under the banner of 'Live at the Library' on the first and third Saturdays of each month at the Launceston Library, Civic Square, from 10:30 a.m.
July 21
World Street Eats is a community-centric, cultural food & drinks market, held every 3rd Sunday of the month, from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm.
World Street Eats Market vendors endeavour to cater for all with their take on quality international cuisine & street food, supporting local producers.
A great day out for family & friends to enjoy delicious food, music and other cultural activities with a welcoming and friendly atmosphere.
The market is located at Civic Square and is held every third Sunday of the month from 11 am - 3 pm.
July 24
Nathan Maynard and Rob Braslin started writing The Box, their upcoming play, three years ago. But its origins are older than that.
The First Nations pair - Maynard, an award-winning Palawa artist, and Braslin, a Murri-born, Nipaluna- raised writer - have known its story much of their lives, or variations of it.
Set in a fictional housing commission, The Box centres on an Australian family - a single mother, Mandy, and her two hardened sons, the 'Bowey boys' - and their often marginalised existence.
Maynard - who will also direct the show, straight from his acclaimed production of 37 at Melbourne Theatre Company - called his and Braslin's new play a personal story.
The Box will premiere at the Earl Arts Centre, Launceston, on Wednesday, July 24, for a five-show run. Tickets are available at the Theatre North website.
July 24
Longford's Jennie Chapman Caswell operates Blenheim Gallery and Garden, an exhibition space which showcases Tasmanian / Australian art in the rural landscape, which has inspired many Tasmanian artists.
Jennie had been involved with the arts all her life, her interest originating from an artistic family and then through business since her early twenties, when she first established Art Stretchers in Launceston.
The meet will be held at QVMAG Inveresk. Tickets are five dollars from the general public and free for QVMAG friends. RSVP is essential by Monday, July 22 via bookings@qvmagfriends.asn.au or 0459 658 457.
July 26 - 28
Join the Big Plant at George Town to contribute to the revegetation of a capped section at the Waste Transfer Centre with 3800 native trees, shrubs, herbs and grass species endemic to the local area.
All tools and equipment will be provided.
The planting sessions will be held on July 26, 27, and 28 from 10 am until 3 pm at the Waste Transfer Centre. Tickets are free and can be secured on the Tamar NRM website.
July 31
We invite you to indulge in a four-course gourmand's dream, meticulously crafted with local and seasonal ingredients. Each dish is a celebration of the flavours of winter, curated to delight your senses and warm your soul.
But the magic doesn't stop there.
Throughout the night, immerse yourself in art, music, and captivating experiences that will capture your imagination and leave you breathless. At Fire & Fog |The Feast, every detail has been carefully considered to ensure an immersive experience like no other.
The feast will be held at the Old Brisbane Arcade on July 31 from 6.30pm. Tickets and more information can be found at the Launceston Central website.
Until October 20
ArtStart is an exhibition program designed to encourage children's participation in the visual arts and is open to kindergarten to grade six students from across the region.
In 2024, students will respond to this year's NAIDOC theme: Keep the fire burning! Blak, loud and proud.
The theme honours the enduring strength and vitality of First Nations culture - with fire a symbol of connection to the Country, to each other, and to the rich tapestry of traditions that define Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Students are encouraged to explore and experiment with patterns, texture and materials to create works in any medium - including drawing, painting, photography, mixed media, and more.
The exhibition is curated by young Indigenous students, fostering interest and involvement in the process of developing an art show.
ArtStart is now showing at the Art Gallery at Royal Park and will be on display until Sunday, October 20, 2024.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.