Vinnies calls for support following surge in emergency relief requests

The St Vincent de Paul Society has called on Tasmanians to lend a hand as it becomes inundated with requests for help.
The charity recorded an 18 per cent increase in residents seeking emergency relief assistance compared to this time last year.
That translates to more than 3500 people coming through its doors since January, up from 2900 as of July 2023.
Vinnies northern youth and community manager Samantha Grace said this was the result of the rising cost of living.
"We are seeing a lot of people who may be underemployed, so they are working but not necessarily receiving enough hours to make ends meet," she said.
Women over 55 have become one of the largest cohorts in need of support, with Vinnies offering basic essentials such as food, hygiene items, utility accounts for electricity, and rental assistance.
Ms Grace said the organisation wanted to make those in need feel comfortable with asking for help.
"It can be daunting for people to approach a community organisation like ourselves for support," she said.
"Our members and our case co-ordinator welcome them with compassion and empathy.
"It is definitely becoming a bit more challenging to keep up with those demands. But statewide, we do continue to see every individual that approaches us for support when we can."
To help curb these cost of living pressures, the Society has launched a winter appeal fundraiser with a $250,000 target. Now at the halfway point, donations are sitting at roughly $90,000.
The funds will go directly to providing emergency food hampers and vouchers, financial assistance with escalating bills, prescriptions for vital medications, and blankets and clothing to keep people warm during winter.
Northern regional president Rosie Caelli said along with women over 55, people in their 30s were increasingly in need of assistance through factors such as health concerns, family crises, or loss of employment.
"One of the biggest things that I have seen over the last two years is people that have never had to use our service before finding themselves in a crisis," she said.
"It's wonderful that we can actually help them, but it's also very hard for them when they first come."
For those looking to volunteer their time, Ms Caelli said the group had many availabilities.
"We have our emergency relief, our shops, our van that goes out in the evening to serve a hot cup of soup and sandwiches," she said.
"There's lots of places that we can find somewhere for them to fit."
