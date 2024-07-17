The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

The people have spoken, they want The Lounge to stay - but it needs sponsors

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
July 17 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Lounge presented by Launceston Central. Picture by Craig George. The Examiner
The Lounge presented by Launceston Central. Picture by Craig George. The Examiner

Every day for the last month, people have drifted into a once-empty Brisbane Street storefront, and what they found has varied wildly. Almost every one of them has loved it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant is The Examiner's arts and culture reporter, theatre critic and occasional columnist. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.