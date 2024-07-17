The people have spoken, they want The Lounge to stay - but it needs sponsors

Every day for the last month, people have drifted into a once-empty Brisbane Street storefront, and what they found has varied wildly. Almost every one of them has loved it.
What they walked into was The Lounge - a community hub that opened early June - which has hosted everything from open mic ukulele nights to how-to photographer classes.
But now the "third space" - spruiked as a "community living room" - is closing in on its original end date and its organisers, and ipatrons, don't want to see it go.
Not-for-profit Launceston Central, which launched The Lounge in June, has already secured some sponsorship to extend operation of the popular community space but is looking for more.
"We knew there was a need for this kind of space in the city, but we've been blown away by the response," said Amanda McEvoy, Launceston Central's executive officer.
Since opening, The Lounge has received more than 180 feedback responses from the public, some calling it a "beautiful calm oasis" in the CBD, and a much needed addition to the city.
"I love the welcoming atmosphere and eclectic mix of people and activities," one patron said.
"This space needs to stay!"
But staying will cost: The Lounge requires $1250 per week to cover rent, utilities, and staffing, which Launceston Central has funded for an additional week extension. While Northern Employment and Business Hub (NEBHub) has also chipped in for an additional week.
"It's been made possible through the generosity of many local businesses and community groups, and with continued support, we hope to keep this wonderful initiative going," Ms McEvoy said.
Currently, The Lounge will stay in operation until August 3. Interested sponsors are encouraged to contact Launceston Central via email to madi@launcestoncentral.com.au
