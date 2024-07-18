Five friends say goodbye to their hair alongside breast cancer fighter

Would you shave your head to support someone you love who has cancer?
Not one, but five friends were willing to brave the shave for cardiac sonographer Ria Plows.
Colleagues and friends showed their solidarity in an epic head-shaving triumph held at Sporties Hotel on Wednesday, July 17, during which more than $6,000 was handed over.
Nurse unit manager at Cardiology Services, Shelley Foale, said their "cherished" employee, Ria Plows, received a sudden breast cancer diagnosis in May this year.
"She is fit, healthy and beautiful, so the diagnosis bawled us all over," Ms Foale said.
"Ria was working full time; she's an English girl, but we brought her over, especially for the job," she said.
Ms Foale said Ms Plows was "quite a remarkable person" and her personality was infectious, happy and empathetic.
"She has this unwavering positivity and empathy in all that she does," she said.
"If you've met someone who is always ultimately positive, that's definitely Ria - I think the overwhelming turnout and donations showed that to her.
"She is a truly remarkable person - and so is her husband."
Ms Foale said a few team members decided to create a GoFundMe page and organize a group head shave to raise money for their friend.
"That's what happened yesterday. We have been raising money for a couple of months," she said.
"There were three staff from our unit and a couple of family friends who did the shave."
Ms Foale said the afternoon was "really emotional" and a six-thousand-dollar check was gifted to Ms Plows to put towards anything she would like.
"There were a few tears - we had a giant-sized check for Ria - it was a pretty good effort," she said.
Ms Shaw said the afternoon was a shining example of friendship, and the team planned to continue raising donations.
"We are all pleased with how it went, and we are just going to keep raising money and throwing it her way," she said.
Nurse Elizabeth Bird started the Go-Fund-Me page and said a person from the McGrath Foundation spoke at the event.
"She said examining your breasts every month was a must, and if you have dense breast tissue, you will need more regular checks with your general practitioner," she said.
"She also said not to forget that men can get breast cancer, too.
According to Cancer Council Tasmania, approximately five per cent of breast and ovarian cancers are due to an inherited faulty gene.
Ms Bird said fundraising events for Ria aimed to create awareness about breast cancer and encourage early intervention.
"If our awareness can help one person, we have succeeded," she said.
Ms Bird said the turnout was more than anyone could've hoped for, and some people drove from Hobart to be in attendance.
"There was an unexpected shave from someone we would never have guessed," she said.
"This particular colleague has a heart of gold and always struggled to grow her hair, but she got up and said, 'I'm shaving too'."
