Kathryn Hay slapped husband and was the instigator of arguments, court hears

A former employee of Kathryn Hay and her husband Troy Richardson gave evidence that their marriage was toxic and that he saw her hit him with an open hand, the Launceston Magistrates court heard.
Braydon Dyson was a witness in the trial of Ms Hay, 48, who has pleaded not guilty to a count of emotional abuse and intimidation of her then husband Troy Shane Richardson between January 2014 and November 2022.
Ms Hay was a former Miss Australia and a parliamentary secretary in the Bacon Government.
Mr Dyson said he became a family friend after several years of working at their Beaconsfield property where the couple bred dogs.
He said he and Mr Richardson had tasks assigned on a daily basis by Ms Hay.
He said that Mr Richardson was rarely able to get the tasks done.
"What would happen?," police prosecutor Garth Stevens asked.
He would get a hard time, a lot of putdowns blame and guilt tripping.
Mr Dyson said that Ms Hay was the instigator of arguments.
"I'd call Troy the victim," he said.
He said that he only ever saw physical violence from Ms Hay on one occasion in the main entrance of the house.
"It was in Beaconsfield I witnessed Kathryn slap Troy with an open hand," he said.
Mr Stevens asked Mr Dyson if he heard violent language between the couple.
"He called her crazy which on my observation wasn't incorrect," he said.
He said Ms Hay would use curse words calling Mr Richardson "f---ing useless."
He said he once saw Mr Richardson gently push Ms Hay when she had him cornered and was verbally abusing him.
Ms Hay wept, shook her head and wrote frequent notes to her legal team during Mr Dyson's testimony.
Mr Dyson said it was always Ms Hay who was the instigator of arguments.
Under cross examination by defence lawyer Marcia Edwards Mr Dyson said he heard Mr Richardson say to Ms Hay: "You are a nutcase, you are a stupid bitch and f---off."
He said that in his opinion the assessment was fine because of the torment, torture that Mr Richardson endured on a daily basis.
He denied that he was closer to Mr Richardson than to Ms Hay and that he had heard about the relationship from Mr Richardson.
On Wednesday morning lead defence counsel Dermot Connors cross examined Mr Richardson about a couple of sexually explicit texts Ms Hay received purportedly from a 'James Lane' and a 'Jason Todd 90210'.
"My client will say the text were extremely sexually explicit nature from people she did not know and that they were unwelcome," Mr Connors put to Mr Richardson.
Mr Richardson denied that he had sent the texts.
The court heard that Ms Hay sent a text saying that Mr Richardson had a chip on his shoulder, was lazy, inferior, a piece of shit, compulsive liar, dumb, conniving and pathetic.
Mr Connors put it to Mr Richardson that all of the allegations of assault given in evidence in a May hearing did not happen.
"I disagree," Mr Richardson said to each suggestion.
Mr Connors asked why Mr Richardson had not reported the alleged incidents to police or sought medical treatment.
Mr Richardson said he feared the consequences.
Mr Connors said that Ms Hay would give evidence that Mr Richardson signed up to dating app Tinder in January 2022.
Mr Richardson denied the suggestion.
The trial before magistrate Simon Brown continues on Thursday.
