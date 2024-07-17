The Examiner
Prominent restaurateur says Launceston's cafes are 'going broke'

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated July 17 2024 - 3:16pm, first published 2:30pm
Don Cameron at his Blue Cafe Inc in Inveresk. Picture by Scott Gelston
Don Cameron at his Blue Cafe Inc in Inveresk. Picture by Scott Gelston

One of Launceston's most prominent restaurateurs, Mud Bar and Blue Inc. Cafe owner Don Cameron, has said the city's cafes, and its hospitality industry as a whole, are "going broke".

Journalist

Declan Durrant is The Examiner's arts and culture reporter, theatre critic and occasional columnist. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

