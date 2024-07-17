Prominent restaurateur says Launceston's cafes are 'going broke'

One of Launceston's most prominent restaurateurs, Mud Bar and Blue Inc. Cafe owner Don Cameron, has said the city's cafes, and its hospitality industry as a whole, are "going broke".
Mr Cameron - a five-decade veteran of the hospitality sector, who also helped Stillwater and Black Cow find success - made the comments after Creditor Watch, the country's leading data company, revealed declining consumer demand in its annual Business Risk Index report.
Creditor Watch predicted the downturn could cause 9.1 per cent of hospitality businesses to fail in the next 12 months; Mr Cameron said that Launceston's statistics would be higher.
"Hospitality is the canary in the coal mine [for the country's economic state]," Mr Cameron told The Examiner.
"It's plain to see, especially here: we have less dining seats than we did when I arrived in 2000, we've lost businesses annually, and coffee shops in town are in subsistence mode."
With several new coffee houses opening in the last 18 months in Launceston - like Frankie's on George Street, and Felix Espresso and Bread and Butter on Cimitiere Street - it's hard to believe the industry is struggling.
Blue Inc. Cafe, which Mr Cameron has owned since 2019, serves close to 1500 coffees weekly on top of meals, but it is operating at "a two to four per cent margin."
"That's not too different to other businesses in town," Mr Cameron said.
That extends to coffee houses which, from the exterior, are doing extremely well, like Sweetbrew, a Launceston-founded franchise of coffee shops that includes the popular Tatler Lane.
"It's not lost on me how difficult it is for smaller businesses because it's difficult even for us," said Archana Brammall, one of Sweetbrews co-owners.
"We're not separate from those issues that are affecting everyone, the big, the little, the consumer. And a lot of these businesses have opened in the good times, but I don't know if they can withstand the hard ones.
"The industry is at a breaking point."
According to Tasmanian Hospitality Association chief executive officer Steve Old, the issue stems from weakened discretionary spending, which puts many local venues in difficult financial positions while they squeeze margins "tighter than ever."
"The current economic climate is proving extremely challenging for hospitality," said Mr Old, whose organisation is the peak industry body for the sector in the state.
"We've seen numerous high-profile, long-running establishments interstate being forced to shut their doors in recent times and it will only be a matter of time before we see similar decisions being made in Tasmania."
In Launceston, campaigns to boost local shopping have been introduced to quell some of those concerns, like the 'Winter Pledge' supported by the Launceston Chamber of Commerce.
"It's easy to be doom and gloom in Launceston about this kind of thing, and we completely appreciate conditions are tough," Launceston Chamber of Commerce's chief executive Alina Bain said.
"But it's a nuanced issue and we need to think optimistically and be buoyant."
Mr Cameron said he was left wanting for larger solutions for the City of Gastronomy and the "serious issue" on the horizon.
"People think there's money in restaurants, in cafes," he said.
"At the moment there isn't, and that doesn't look like it's changing."
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.