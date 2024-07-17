Grand final preview: Double déjà vu as Silverdome hosts exact same teams

The Silverdome has become a familiar battleground for the Tasmanian Netball League grand final, but perhaps no year has been as familiar as this.
Both the 19-and-under and open grand final will be a repeat of the 2023 fixture list as Cavaliers face Cripps Waratah and Northern Hawks in the respective divisions.
But Cavs skipper Shelby Miller is confident the opens result won't repeat itself, with her side coming off a resounding 60-41 preliminary final win last time out.
"We've learned lots every time we've played Hawks, we've been within one (goal) and then within six so it's definitely doable, but with them it's about consistency," she said.
The six-goal difference was their most recent contest, the qualifying final which gave the Hawks a spot in the decider.
The two-time reigning premiers built a margin early in that game, and while the Cavs made multiple runs to stay within touching distance, they were never able to recover.
It was a theme which had hurt them before, with co-coach Lou Carter admitting it had been a big focus following their bounce-back win.
And her squad were able to reverse their slow starts against the Blues, limiting them to just seven first-quarter goals.
Miller said that effort would need to be replicated on Saturday night.
"We've learned that you need to play 15 minutes for all four quarters with them, any lapses and they're such a good team, they score quickly," she said.
The Cavs' distinct one-on-one defensive style will be put to the test, with the system firing on all cylinders against Kingston, but in Hawks co-captain Ash Mawer, they have the TNL's toughest challenge.
"I love being pushed and having a challenge, so coming up against people like Paige (O'Neill) who really like to push for 60 minutes, I think it's a really good test," Mawer said.
Once again the league's leading goal-scorer with 703, Mawer has missed just 62 attempts for the entire campaign with her height and reach proving too tough to handle for many an opponent for years.
In a good spot to win her sixth league MVP, teammate Tessa Coote said Mawer was an icon of the competition.
"She's definitely one of the greatest players the TNL has ever seen, I rate her so highly," Coote said of her fellow co-captain.
"I train against her two days a week and I know it's a hard job playing against Ash, she's just amazing."
While for the team in general, one loss in three seasons has a way of placing extra pressure on a side, but coach Maddie Walker said whatever has happened in the past was out of mind come Saturday.
"We actually don't focus on the fact that we've been unbeaten, we focus on what we want to bring to the court every time we hit the court," she said.
The opens grand final begins at 7pm.
If the Hawks are the standard-bearer for the opens, then the Cavs might just be the 19-and-unders' equivalent.
While this season has been far from the smooth sailing of last year's undefeated campaign, captain Asha Lowe and coach Lynda Colgrave have ensured the reigning premiers have found their very best form at the right time of the year.
Demolishing the minor premiers Hawks by 30 goals in the qualifying final, the Cavs will once again face Cripps in the decider, the club they beat by five goals this time last year.
And for Lowe, who will play in her second grand final on Saturday afternoon, not having the favourites tag placed on the squad heading into finals this season was a blessing in disguise.
"It's definitely been different, but I think it's probably better for the outcome, there's not as much pressure on us," she said.
"It was good to have some of those losses so we can expose what we needed to work on and fix that ahead of time."
Lowe added the group had thoroughly enjoyed the week of training ahead of the big dance, with both teams motivating each other to ensure only the Cavs will see silverware in 2024.
The 19s grand final begins at 4.30pm.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.