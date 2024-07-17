Tasmanian delegation 'honoured' to attend Flinders' reburial in the UK

A small delegation from George Town attended the reburial in the United Kingdom of Matthew Flinders, the explorer and the first person to circumnavigate Australia.
Flinders made his final voyage home to the rural town of Donington in the UK 250 years after his birth.
The Tasmanian delegation from Bass & Flinders Maritime Museum said, "It was an honour to represent Tasmania" at the reburial of explorer Matthew Flinders in Donington at St Mary and Holy Rood Church on July 13.
Singer-songwriter Vince Brophy said a Tasmanian flag presented to the delegation by Nick Duigan MLC is now "proudly hanging in the church near the burial site".
"The burial site in the church is beside the stained glass windows dedicated to him. His [Matthew Flinders] coffin was carried into the church following a parade through the village.
"Sand from Australia, London, Mauritius and Donington was scattered on the coffin, along with a boomerang from descendants of [Indigenous explorer] Bungaree," Mr Brophy said.
The musician said the Governor of South Australia, Frances Adamson, accepted the breastplate from the Flinders family to go on display at the South Australia Maritime Museum and Flinders University.
Bass & Flinders Museum coordinator Margie Brophy (wife of Vince) said their UK hosts welcomed them with Australian flags along with the British flag and said they (hosts) were astonished they had made an effort to travel from the other side of the world just for the event.
"They were very welcoming, and there were dignitaries from the Australian embassy attending, as well as the South Australian Governor," Mrs Brophy said.
The museum coordinator said the church was at its maximum capacity of about 400 people, and the streets of the small town were "packed with over 150 people".
"There were two descendants of Bungaree there; Bungaree was the Indigenous explorer who accompanied Flinders when he circumnavigated Australia," Mrs Brophy said.
The coordinator said Tasmanian Captain Peter Martin from The Royal Australian Navy attended, the mayor and deputy mayor from Port Lincoln in South Australia were present, and British schoolchildren were also watching the event.
She said that former ABC reporter Thomas O'Byrne, a crew member on the replica Norfolk sloop, and master seaman and boat-builder Craig Dixon were also present.
"For this tiny little community, putting on this event that was world-recognized, all did themselves proud," Mrs Brophy said.
Master seaman Craig Dixon helped to build and sail on the replica Norfolk for the re-enactment of Bass & Flinders' voyage in 1998 and said witnessing the re-burial was "the icing on the cake" for him.
"This was the ultimate occasion to visit where Flinders was from, where he grew up, and see his coffin finally laid to rest. Being a part of the whole thing was a wonderful experience," Mr Dixon said.
Bass & Flinders Museum in George Town will hold a Matthew Flinders' reburial talk with Margie and Vince Brophy and Craig Dixon on Sunday, July 21, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.