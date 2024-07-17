'Something to be proud of': Injury-plagued import stepping up to top job

Montana Leonard's soccer career since arriving at Launceston United has been one marred by injury and uplifted by resilience.
After joining at the start of the 2022 season, the Canadian import appeared to be walking on air as she settled into life in Tasmania off-field and helped United secure a cup and league double on it.
Originally from Richmond in British Columbia, the striker returned for the 2023 season.
And that's where her luck ran out.
Leonard ruptured one of her anterior-cruciate ligaments which marked the end of her 2023 playing campaign, but it sparked the start of a new, temporary coaching role.
She assisted coach Nick Rawlinson for the rest of the year while working on her rehabilitation with hopes of returning the next season.
"I had every intention of playing this year for Nick and the team," Leonard said.
Her Women's Super League 2024 campaign lasted until mid-way through United's second pre-season game when she tore her other ACL.
"Once I figured that I'd have surgery here and stick around, Nick asked me to help again, so I've worked with him for the last two years and we've made a good team," she continued.
Now, following Rawlinson's sudden departure to his home country England for an indefinite amount of time, United have entrusted Leonard as his replacement.
While she still firmly believes her best role is on the pitch, Leonard admitted her accidental coaching career has been a silver lining to what has been a difficult 18 months.
"Before I moved here, I wasn't really sure that I'd be a good coach," she said.
"I've really had to learn how to explain things to the girls or show them what they could be doing without necessarily physically being able to do it, which I think in the long-term will help me with my own game."
Using the experience of Rawlinson and her former youth and university coaches, Leonard said she aims to keep tactics fairly similar to that of her predecessor.
Following the Lionesses dramatic 2-2 draw against Kingborough, in which the side were 2-0 up within the first 15 minutes of the match, Leonard said any targets she sets the team for the rest of the year will be intangible.
"It sounds a bit funny, but I don't necessarily care about the results, which you probably won't hear super often," she said.
"If they (the team) can confidently say that they've given everything they had and tried to do the right thing the entire game, if they worked their butts off and put everything they had into the game and listen to what I've asked them to do, then I'll be happy.
"I'd love to maybe move up into the top three by the end of the season if we can, but if that doesn't happen and if we've done all the right things, I think that's still something to be proud of this season."
United will have to wait a bit longer for their next game, as they have the bye on Saturday.
