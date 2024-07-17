The Examiner
sport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

'Something to be proud of': Injury-plagued import stepping up to top job

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated July 17 2024 - 4:05pm, first published 2:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Montana Leonard will coach Launceston United for the remainder of the WSL season. Picture by Brett Jarvis
Montana Leonard will coach Launceston United for the remainder of the WSL season. Picture by Brett Jarvis

Montana Leonard's soccer career since arriving at Launceston United has been one marred by injury and uplifted by resilience.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.