CPSU welcomes Minister's solutions to staffing crisis but remains concerned

Children and Youth Minister Roger Jaensch has announced solutions to the staffing crisis impacting Tasmania's child safety workforce; however, the CPSU remains concerned about recognising all workers in the child protection system.
Minister Jaensch said a new package would include a payment of $10,000 for all eligible allied health professional (AHP) employees and managers statewide, plus a market allowance for North West staff, where vacancies are highest.
Tasmania's child protection union, CPSU, has said it welcomes the announcement but remains concerned that these measures will not recognise all workers' roles in maintaining the child protection system, as the incentives will only apply to Allied Health Professionals.
CPSU members had called on Minister Jaensch to implement a statewide market allowance, relocation assistance, and leave improvements to help mitigate the risks of fatigue and vicarious trauma for all child protection workers.
Industrial Director, Community and Public Sector Union (SPSFT), Natalie Jones, said the Minister's intervention "recognises the extreme pressure this workforce is under to keep children safe".
"The announcement is a step in the right direction, but these measures are temporary, and unless we can remedy the disparity of pay and conditions between child protection workers and similar roles in privatised not-for-profit services, workers will continue to leave," Ms Jones said.
The most recent figures from the North West indicate that 60 per cent of roles are vacant (75 per cent when counting those unavailable to work due to long-term leave and workers' compensation).
According to the Launceston office of the CPSU and from the most recent June Regional Industrial Consultative Committee (RICC), 24 positions are funded.
22.1 per cent are occupied; however, only 17. 2 child safety officers are available to work. The RICC report states that these staff will not likely return soon.
In other words, according to the CPSU, 31.2 per cent of positions are unfilled or absent.
The CPSU industrial director said, "Children are falling through the cracks in Tasmania", and "We need the Minister's continued oversight and commitment to make recruiting and retaining staff his top priority,"
"Our members have been calling the government to fix the crisis for years. We've put forward solutions, and now the Minister has made his call - so if his solutions fail to fill jobs and retain staff, he will be accountable for those outcomes.
"If we are serious about implementing the recommendations from the Commission of Inquiry that call for child safety caseload caps, a workforce strategy and improved pay, then we need to continue to see significant policy and funding announcements for every worker holding together child protection services," Ms Jones said.
The industrial director said the CPSU hears many reports "of the package being very divisive for non-AHP workers who aren't part of it".
The CPSU director said the CPSU had warned Minister Jaensch that this would be the case before the package was announced.
"We are deeply disappointed that many workers holding together our child protection system, like unit coordinators, support workers, and youth workers, are completely left out of the Minister's workforce package," Ms Jones said.
Minister Jaensch said, "We value and thank all staff, statewide, who continue to do incredible work in very challenging circumstances across the Child Safety Service, Youth Justice, and Advice and Referral Line," Mr Jaensch said.
The minister said the workforce package was developed following consultation with the CPSU to address the highest-vacancies positions.
"The Tasmanian Government will continue to work in good faith with the unions to finalise the other components of the package for approval by the Tasmanian Industrial Commission as soon as possible," Mr Jaensch said.
