Sssensitive and self-aware: Shaking the cold-blooded reputation of snakes

Not many people would describe snakes as "sensitive and "self-aware" animals, but one snake handler insists they are.
Matthew Lowndes will celebrate the intelligence and important role snakes play in the eco-system at the Serpentarium Wildlife Park in St Helens for World Snake Day (July 16), on July 17.
Mr Lowndes said throughout history snakes were depicted as the "bad guys".
"Typically snakes have had a bad wrap, they're depicted as the bad guys," he said.
"Throughout history, snakes have been feared or revered - they've been depicted negatively through symbolism and storytelling."
However, Mr Lowndes said snakes were the "good guys" and played an important role in the food chain.
"Basically snakes are working to keep us humans safe by feeding on rats, mice and rodents," he said.
"When rodents and rabbits start breeding out of control it increases the amount of disease and bacteria in the environment.
"When snakes eat these animals they minimise disease and bacteria as a result of excessive breeding - they're actually doing a good thing for humans."
Mr Lowndes said a presentation to the public will be held at midday to celebrate the reptiles for World Snake Day.
"We will have a keeper presentation for the public and talk about the physiology of a snake and explain the three principals of bush safety," he said.
"Basically I just want to share the information with the public, and show appreciation and raise awareness of snakes and their role in the eco-system.
Mr Lowndes said the Serpentarium focused on raising awareness of captive bred reptiles and held daily presentations for the public to get close-and-personal with the reptiles.
"We talk about what to do if you see a snake in the wild and advocate the issues around the captive pet trad," he said.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.