'Unmissable' opportunity for 2000 homes if UTAS moves: Labor

Tasmanian Labor says the University of Tasmania (UTAS) moving its Sandy Bay campus to the Hobart CBD would unlock close to 2000 homes and create "a pipeline" of work for the building industry.
Labor announced their support for the move on July 16, condemning the University of Tasmania Protection of Land Bill 2024 - tabled in the House of Assembly - which removes the University's right to dispose of land at its Sandy Bay site unless agreed to by both houses of parliament.
Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) chief executive Michael Bailey said the proposed legislation presents "massive sovereign risk issues" to UTAS.
"Their 10-year-plan to relocate to the CBD of Hobart is evident - one that's been going well and increasing the student numbers across the city," Mr Bailey said.
"The facilities at Sandy Bay are in desperate need of repair and change."
He said the city move was important for business and industry.
"We've been a full supporter of this move for the right reasons - we want to see education numbers increase in Tasmania and the connection to business increase as well," he said.
"We have this phenomenal parcel of land here at Sandy Bay that could be an incredible space for more housing and more opportunities for people to have close proximity to city housing.
"Business conditions are tough and the best thing our politicians can do right now is look at how they can work together to boost business confidence, support investment, cut red tape and grow the workforce."
Master Builders chief executive David Clerk said no matter how you cut it, Tasmania was "desperately short" of housing right now.
"We have a situation where we know that we need to be building well above 3500 new dwellings per year," Mr Clerk said.
"And that is the most we've ever built which was two years ago.
"One of the biggest issues we have with regard to housing are good sites for developments and large-scale developments."
He said a university spokesperson told him that with the completion of the university's forestry building in 2026, two-thirds of the uni would be off the Sandy Bay site and in the CBD.
"The opportunity exists for this site to be used for housing and other developments to support that," Mr Clerk said.
"We need to be sitting down with government right now, working out what the workforce development needs are and how we best plan for those."
"The university will always retain a presence on this land, but there is a lot of land that is underutilised - the old medical science building is a hard shut.
"These buildings, if they're not utilised, are going to be on care and maintenance forever basically."
Liberal Member for Clark Madeleine Ogilvie said she was "perplexed" at Labor leader Dean Winter's response.
"I don't think he's read the bill - there is no reason why we shouldn't have an incredible project both with a STEM campus at Sandy Bay, and perhaps other elements," Ms Ogilvie said.
"But what we want to see is that project come into parliament and be scrutinised by both houses - it's a very practical response."
"Universities Accord, which sits with the federal government has come out and said they're going to focus on regional universities because they understand that students in regional centres are not as well catered for as those across the Eastern seaboard.
"If Mr Winter was serious about Tasmania and serious about economic development, he would be picking up the phone to his colleagues on the mainland and saying, 'This is what we want'".
Mr Winter said it was "very unfortunate" Ms Ogilvie was driving this policy.
"This is all about nimbyism and votes in the last election campaign," Mr Winter said.
"By saying no to 2000 new homes, the Liberals are abandoning their promise of 10,000 new homes over 10 years.
"They cannot do it without this project and they probably can't do it at all."
