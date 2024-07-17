Townhouses planned at lot subject to 'counter-intuitive' zoning changes

Lots that were subject to a "counter-intuitive" zoning change in 2023 are back before the council.
A proposal to change the boundaries between 14-18 Howard Street, 26-30 Montagu Street and 69A Mayne Street, Invermay and build a trio of three-bedroom units is out for public comment and due consideration by town planners.
This follows City of Launceston council decisions in June and August, 2023, when councillors approved a proposal to rezone sections of these lots from residential to light industrial.
The opposite process took place for part of 30 Montagu Street - rezoning from light industrial to residential - and existing houses on the new industrial sites were set for demolition.
Put together the changes make for a 2562 square metre residential lot at 69A Mayne Street, which has two existing dwellings.
Once the next stage of development is finished there will be five dwellings at the site, giving an average lot size of 512 square metres.
This figure includes driveways, but is greater than the required minimum lot size of 325 square metres.
The smallest of the subdivided lots is planned to be 325 square metres and the largest will be 483 square metres.
Each of the new homes will be a two storey, three bedroom house with gardens that back onto the Montagu Street property which is set to become a storage facility.
The only issues council planning officers have identified in the proposal at present are traffic matters.
These were whether the internal driveway is compliant due to it ending in a T-junction, whether pedestrians at the site would be safe, and whether it would increase traffic to an unreasonable extent.
Council planning officers estimated the number of vehicles moving along Mayne Street per day would increase by more than 40 - which meant the development application would be assessed against performance criteria.
The proponents said their calculations suggested the real figure would be 33, with a theoretical maximum of 45, but that was a reasonable amount.
"These volumes are considered to be low," they said.
"Given the already low traffic volumes on Mayne Street, the increase in traffic volumes can be easily accommodated."
The proponents said the demand for additional housing, and the fact the proposal was for infill development, further justified an approval.
Plans are available for public comment online and at the Launceston Town Hall until July 29, 2024.
