The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Rainy days ahead as Launceston records highest temperature in over a month

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated July 17 2024 - 4:30pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Up to 20 millimetres of rain could fall in Launceston on Friday, July 19. Picture by Scott Gelston
Up to 20 millimetres of rain could fall in Launceston on Friday, July 19. Picture by Scott Gelston

Launceston recorded its warmest temperature in more than a month this week, peaking at 15.6 degrees on Monday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Regional council reporter and videographer at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.