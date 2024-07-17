Rainy days ahead as Launceston records highest temperature in over a month

Launceston recorded its warmest temperature in more than a month this week, peaking at 15.6 degrees on Monday.
Forecasts suggest the city is in store for similar conditions from the 21st onwards, with highs ranging from 14-15 degrees on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.
But until then, the weather should remain its usual, cold self, which we've come so accustomed to.
Thursday and Saturday are set for minimums of -2 and 3 degrees, respectively. Both days will otherwise be partly cloudy with highs of 12 degrees.
Launceston is predicted to stay mostly dry for this time of year, with daily showers capping out at around 6 millimetres.
Friday might be the one exception to that rule, as up to 20mm could fall through the afternoon and evening. It's the only day of the next week with an 100 per cent chance of rain.
Ignoring the wet weather, temperatures in the city have noticeably risen in the past two weeks, largely on account of higher overnight minimums.
While Launceston's warmest periods are on par with June's figures at 11-15 degrees, it hasn't plunged into the negatives since July 8.
It comes after the municipality recorded 10 negative readings throughout June's 30 days. The first eight days of July all reached below zero temperatures, with a -4.1 for Friday 5.
