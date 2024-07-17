The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Drought relief welcomed as state continues to endure dry conditions

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated July 17 2024 - 1:55pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rural Alive and Well CEO Lee Whiteley, Minister Jane Howlett, Rural Business Tasmania Chairman Michael Frydrych, RBT CEO Chantal Filgate and TasFarmers CEO Nathan Calman. Picture supplied
Rural Alive and Well CEO Lee Whiteley, Minister Jane Howlett, Rural Business Tasmania Chairman Michael Frydrych, RBT CEO Chantal Filgate and TasFarmers CEO Nathan Calman. Picture supplied

While the generous rainfall across the state in the past week was welcomed by farmers, drought remains a serious issue.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East focusing on health and science. Curtin University Alumni. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.