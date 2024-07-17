Drought relief welcomed as state continues to endure dry conditions

While the generous rainfall across the state in the past week was welcomed by farmers, drought remains a serious issue.
In response, a $4.8 million package for drought support measures, including mental health, business advisory and animal welfare services was announced for rural Tasmanian communities.
TasFarmers chief executive Nathan Calman said the funding would bring confidence to the rural sector.
"The rural sector has been going through a period of incredibly dry conditions, probably since spring last year," Mr Calman said.
"The $150,000 grant which TasFarmers will receive will go a long way to helping us extend our drought coordination efforts across the state.
He said fodder availability was a concern for many producers.
"But we're also hearing a lot of stories about the need for water storages to fill up before that critical summer period," Mr Calman said.
"We need to really make sure that we have a good spring break, and that producers get the opportunity to get fodder reserves back into the storages for future years."
Rural Alive and Well (RAW) chief executive Lee Whiteley said they continued to see the impact of drought on the well-being of farmers and their families.
"There's no question that this is having an impact on people," Mr Cameron said.
"There is a trend, but the trend is not always the same. It kind of depends on what actually is going on in those communities.
"With destocking, that can be quite traumatic for farmers so at the moment, we need to be in there having those conversations and providing the additional support to those people."
Mr Cameron said there was often an increased demand for RAW's services during periods of drought.
"We've seen a demand increase over the last three to six months - there's no question about that," he said.
He said the $200,000 grant would allow them to continue their operations on King Island, which is experiencing extreme drought.
"Remoteness is always an issue ... clearly that stretch of water is quite a costly activity to get staff backwards and forwards," he said.
"We're fortunate that we've received additional funding specifically for that purpose.
"And so we've got people on King Island at least a couple of times a month at the moment, providing that additional support in these current circumstances."
Primary Industries and Water Minister Jane Howlett said she was pleased the federal government had agreed to review the Tasmanian Freight Equalisation Scheme for the Bass Strait Islands.
The Scheme provides freight assistance to eligible businesses who transport eligible goods by sea across the Bass Strait.
"I again call on them to increase support for southbound feed and fodder to mainland Tasmania during this time," Ms Howlett said.
