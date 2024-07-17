Tassie state footy coach flags changes for rep battle at UTAS Stadium

There will be changes for Tasmania's state footy clash against Sydney/Canberra, according to men's coach Trent Baumeler.
Tassie, who beat Queensland by 46 points on the Gold Coast in June, will play their second representative match of the year at 4.45pm at UTAS Stadium on Saturday.
Final teams will be announced later this week with Baumeler providing insight into what was happening at the selection table.
He said while he wanted to reward players who played well against Queensland, he also wants to take a holistic approach about the direction of Tassie footy.
AFL Tasmania, earlier this week, revealed that a men's and women's senior talent academy would be introduced in 2025 ahead of the introduction of the Tassie VFL and AFL teams.
"If there are guys we can give an opportunity to, younger guys that we want to look at within the system and expose them to playing representative footy, we'll certainly do that," Baumeler said.
"So there'll probably be a couple of changes around that where some guys who did play in the first game potentially won't play in this one where we give another couple of guys an opportunity.
"And (there'll be) a couple of changes through injury and unavailability as well."
Tasmania v Sydney/Canberra
Saturday, July 20, UTAS Stadium
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.