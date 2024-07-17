Is a clean energy target of 43 per cent by 2030 sufficient for Australia?

THEO Bakker (The Examiner, July 15) makes some valid points in his reference to our (Dr Scott Bell and Rev Jeff McKinnon's) climate activism. He is correct in his assessment of the four countries that collectively are responsible for about half of the global CO2 emissions. Australia is responsible for some 2 per cent.
But we are a country that prides itself on "punching above our weight." We do this, for example, in sports and science. And Mr Bakker, you might recall that Australia took on the global power of the tobacco industry and was successful in introducing plain packaging of cigarettesanother world first.
As climate activists, we would love to be able to interact with those targets you identify, but here in Tasmania, we need to work with those whom we can influence - the big four Banks and our Federal politicians, for example. If you have further ideas, please share them with us.
Finally, a recent report from the think tank Climate Energy Finance (July 2024) notes that China will meet its "2030 installed clean energy target by July 2024"six years ahead of schedule! Australia could do well to consider this achievement and consider whether our target of 43 per cent by 2030 is sufficient.
Meanwhile, local climate activists have tasks to attend to. You might care to join us, Mr Bakker. Thank you.
Dr Scott Bell, Saltwood Trees for Life
VOTING for a team player who fumbles the ball from time to time yet scores goals is far better than an isolationist who kicks democracy.
Ed Sianski, West Moonah
AS A long-time Labor member and branch secretary, long before Winter joined the party, his backflip, etc., shows he is not fit to be a leader. Obviously, he, like White, doesn't talk to grassroots members.
Mick Robinson Beauty Point
ACT like a big boy, Joe, for the good of the country, the Democratic party and your own reputation. Being a man of faith, Joe Biden should follow Pope Ratzinger's good example and action and just step aside.
Bob Taylor, Trevallyn
