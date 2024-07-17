Woman 'slept with' accused judge after assault: Defence lawyer

The woman accusing a Supreme Court judge of assault and emotional abuse has admitted that she was drinking at a nearby pub in the afternoon prior to the alleged attack that evening.
The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, this week told the court that Justice Gregory Geason became angry after seeing messages from another man on her phone, and later grabbed her, punched her up to eight times and pushed her "forcefully" into a mantle piece.
Justice Geason, who has stood down from the Supreme Court while the case is heard, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
In continued cross examination in the Hobart Magistrates Court on Wednesday, defence counsel Tom Percy KC suggested to the woman that she had far more to drink that afternoon and evening than she admitted to.
She has denied Justice Geason's version of the event - that the pair argued, and that she drunkenly bumped her cheek on a mantelpiece, then later tripped backwards and knocked her head on a table.
Mr Percy asked whether she had ever been to the Prince of Wales hotel in Hobart.
She initially responded that she did not recall.
After Mr Percy exhibited a telephone record of her calling the hotel on the afternoon of the incident, she admitted that she had been at the hotel on the day of the incident.
"I remember ringing it one day when I thought I'd left my sunglasses, but I can't remember," she said.
"You were drinking?"
"I had one glass of wine."
"I suggest that you had a lot more than that."
"No"
Later, under questioning, she admitted that she slept in the same bed with the man she had accused of attacking her that evening.
"I put it to you that if what you suggested happened, you would never have gotten into bed with him that night," Mr Percy asked.
"I was concussed, shocked, in trauma. I don't recall getting into bed, but I woke up in bed," she answered.
She admitted that she could have slept in a spare bedroom or on a couch in the living room.
Mr Percy suggested to the woman that the couple had had sex on the morning of the second day after the alleged assault.
She answered that she could not recall doing so.
Later on the day after the alleged assault, the woman and Justice Geason exchanged numerous intimate text messages, including messages of love and heart emojis.
In one message, the woman asked after Justice Geason's mother, who was suffering a medical condition.
In other messages, the woman exchanged jokes and more jovial messages with the man she said had attacked her the night before.
In one message responding to his message that it was "risky" sitting in a hotel drinking when she was on sick leave, she answered that she had a disguise on.
"So you were back on civil terms talking about his mother's operations? You bear him no resentment, happy to be part of his family, showing care and concern?" Mr Percy asked.
"I was trying to work out a way to leave Hobart, so I was pretending that everything was normal.
"I was terrified, confused, I didn't know what to do, I needed to get out of there."
The hearing continues.
