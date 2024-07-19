Family fight over $10M Hookway estate goes to appeal court decision

A decade-long legal battle between Tasmanian siblings over control of a $10 million aviation fortune has reached Tasmania's highest appeals court.
The full bench of the Supreme Court last month upheld a 2020 decision that a compromise agreement designed to split the fortune between Stirling Hookway and his sister, Tamzin Hookway, was void.
The pair are the only residuary beneficiaries of the estate of their father, Tasmanian aviation pioneer Peter Hookway, who died in 2006.
Mr Hookway became the first person to base helicopters in Tasmania when he formed Hookway Aviation in the 1970s.
Described by one former employee as "eccentric", Mr Hookway was famous for his decision to buy a number of former RAAF Canberra bomber aircraft and former Navy Grumman S-2 Tracker aircraft.
The estate includes 19 hectares of land near Cambridge Airport and numerous other properties around Hobart, as well as controlling stakes in four family companies - Hookway Aerospace, Hookway Aviation, Ballyvergan and Sol-Rio.
The estate also has undisclosed cash accounts, as well as motor vehicles, livestock, furniture and art.
In his decision, appeals judge Justice Michael Brett wrote the estate also had debts of at least $634,000 as of 2006, as well as an unknown tax obligation.
A day prior to his death, Mr Hookway signed a new will gifting some of his assets to his grandchildren, but this was challenged by his children, Stirling and Tamzin.
According to Justice Brett, the 2006 will be provided for "relatively modest" bequests to the grandchildren.
"It is clear that the bulk of the value of the estate is contained within the residence, which will be shared equally between the parties," he wrote.
"Despite this, the dispute has continued."
After successfully challenging their father's deathbed will, the siblings later turned against each other, launching lengthy litigation in a bid for control.
The Public Trustee became the administrator of the estate, and mediation between Stirling and Tamzin resulted in the 2018 agreement.
But even that was challenged shortly afterwards by Tamzin, who claimed in court that the agreement should be voided because additional conditions that would have made it a formal agreement were never met.
Chief Justice Alan Blow agreed in his 2020 decision.
He ruled the 2018 agreement was void because it was incomplete and lacked certainty to constitute a "valid and enforceable contract".
Stirling later challenged that decision to the full bench, claiming that Justice Blow had erred on 16 different grounds.
In a May 27 decision, the full bench, led by Justice Brett, dismissed his appeal.
In his reasons for the decision, Justice Brett wrote that Stirling Hookway's lawyers' arguments were "clearly misconceived and inapplicable."
"The finding that the agreement was invalid because it was incomplete, and hence unable to achieve a binding contract, was not a hypothetical matter," Justice Brett wrote.
"For these reasons, I would dismiss the appeal."
Bench members Justices Robert Pearce and Brian Martin agreed with Justice Brett.
It was unclear whether Stirling would appeal to the High Court over the decision or whether either sibling would launch fresh litigation.
Neither Stirling Hookway nor Tamzin Hookway could be contacted for comment.
