The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Co-accused man pleads not guilty to $60,000 kidnapping and extortion plot

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
July 17 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The MyState Bank branch where two men allegedly tried to force a man to withdraw $60,000 Picture Google Maps
The MyState Bank branch where two men allegedly tried to force a man to withdraw $60,000 Picture Google Maps

A second man appeared in the Launceston Magistrates court in relation to an alleged kidnapping, assault and attempt to extort $60,000 from a Punchbowl man.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for The Examiner. My journalism career has clicked over 34 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.