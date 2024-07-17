Co-accused man pleads not guilty to $60,000 kidnapping and extortion plot

A second man appeared in the Launceston Magistrates court in relation to an alleged kidnapping, assault and attempt to extort $60,000 from a Punchbowl man.
Matthew Peter Young, 40, of Ravenswood, pleaded not guilty to a count of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, assault, stealing a BMW X5 station wagon and driving without a driver's licence on June 14, 2024.
Mr Young is alleged to have driven the vehicle in St John Street Launceston.
Co-accused man Benjamin Thomas Lynch, 32, pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, assault, motor vehicle stealing, two counts of driving while disqualified and four counts of breach of bail when he appeared on Monday, July 15.
The court heard that Mr Young presented himself to police on Tuesday, July 16.
Police prosecutor Luke Murfitt-Cowen opposed Mr Young's bail in a half-hour hearing in front of magistrate Simon Brown.
Mr Young was represented by Ben Ashman.
Mr Brown granted bail with conditions and ordered Mr Young to reappear in court for preliminary proceedings on September 10, 2024.
On June 26, police released a statement about the alleged kidnapping incident, saying two men had been charged after taking the alleged victim to a Launceston business where the alleged offenders tried to force him to withdraw cash.
The alleged victim alerted staff, who contacted the police, who attended shortly after.
