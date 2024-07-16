The Examiner
Horse all the Hype after winning the Rockhampton Cup with Tassie team

By Matthew Reid
July 16 2024 - 5:30pm
Tasmanian-trained Hype won the Rockhampton Cup in North Queensland last Saturday. Pictures supplied by Racing Queensland
Tasmanian-trained Hype won the Rockhampton Cup in North Queensland last Saturday. Pictures supplied by Racing Queensland

Tasmanian-trained six-year-old gelding Hype has the 2025 major Tasmanian Cups on the radar following his impressive win in the $150,000 Rockhampton Cup in North Queensland last Saturday.

