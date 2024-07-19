Ashley Madison names Launceston in its top 20 infidelity 'hotspots'

Lock up your partners, Launceston: The affairs and discreet married dating website Ashley Madison has revealed that Launceston is 19th among Australia's top 20 cheating locations.
The website that encourages infidelity says Launceston is a 'hotbed' for winter hookups.
The site revealed that Coffs Harbour retained its title as the country's most unfaithful town after taking out the number one spot during summer, and Queensland remains the most unfaithful Australian state.
Why are some people unfaithful?
Dr Joey Crawford, a senior lecturer at the University of Tasmania and a leadership behavioural expert, said there are many psychosocial reasons as to why a person may want to cheat.
"A higher stress life and higher baseline anxiety - which are becoming more common - can contribute to a desire for escapism from their own lives for a moment and strengthen fears of commitment, " Dr Crawford said.
The behavioural expert said people may cheat to feel more in control of their lives and to respond to a fear of rejection or failure from their current partner.
"Also, younger people are committing to pragmatic decisions of financial stability and career development over long-term relational stability," Dr Crawford said.
He said people with an insecure attachment style or who have experienced trauma in previous relationships, from complex breakups to violence or dysfunction, may be more likely to avoid intimacy or emotional vulnerability associated with stable monogamous relationships.
What about cheating in big cities versus regional cities?
"It is more common for people to experience loneliness in regional cities, and those who feel lonely - despite being in relationships - may seek extramarital relationships to fill that gap in their current relationship," Dr Crawford said.
Additionally, he added there is a lot of research on the demographics of people who have infidelity experience.
"Most research agrees that a person who has cheated once is very likely to do so in a future relationship. Some evidence indicates three times as likely compared to people who have not previously cheated," he said.
Dr Crawford said men who have fears of performance concerns are more likely to cheat, and both men and women are more likely to cheat following an adverse negative situation in their primary relationship.
"There is growing evidence to suggest that growth in online relationship tools may be contributing to increased cheating, including websites like Ashley Madison, by providing visible and low-barrier access to new sexual partners," he said.
Dr Crawford said there is some evidence that social media tools can increase cheating, breakups, and divorce by escalating asynchronous disputes and making conflict easier when one cannot see a partner's emotions.
"While there is limited evidence yet, an increase in artificial intelligence social companion bots may also contribute to this by making virtual cheating easy, hidden, and accessible," he said.
Based on the Ashley Madison survey of 2,579 respondents in April 2024, 47 per cent reported being happier with their job than with their primary relationship (49 per cent of women vs 46 per cent of men).
A look into the family life of respondents revealed the majority (67 per cent) have children (75 per cent of women compared to 67 per cent of men).
Regarding personality types, most members surveyed (54 per cent) identify as extroverts, compared to 46 per cent who identify as introverts.
