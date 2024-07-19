A life among the stars: How Chris Arkless found his way to the planetarium

When Chris Arkless was a child, he looked up at the night sky with his grandmother and found the constellation Orion for the first time.
The sense of awe and mystery many feel when staring into the cosmos is one that never left him - a fitting trait for Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery's (QVMAG) planetarium officer.
Since 1999 Mr Arkless has shown Launceston audiences the constellations, taking them through black holes and showing them the birth of planet Earth.
"The first time I can remember looking at the sky was at the back of my grandmother's place when I was a little kid," Mr Arkless said.
"She pointed out Orion to me and back in those days, even in Newstead, you had a much darker sky than we do today because of fewer streetlights and everything else.
"That probably is the first memory I've got of looking at the sky and noticing the patterns - that probably got me thinking, where are we in all of this?"
Years later Mr Arkless would spend much of his time sailing, but the 'where are we?' question stuck with him out at sea.
"On a calm night at sea, when you've got the stars above you, if it's calm enough the stars reflect in the water," he said.
"It's the closest any of us stuck here on Earth are going to be to [outer] space.
"That's the seeds of it, sitting there wondering about life, the universe and the scale of everything."
After a "mid-life crisis" a couple of decades ago, Mr Arkless decided to give up his job and study philosophy to "get to the crux of the matter".
"I started my working life not as an astronomer but as an electrician when this was a railway, and then I became a telecommunications technician."
"I had a stint in private enterprise in computing but I didn't really enjoy that - charging people for very little sometimes. It just wasn't fun and that's where I ended up going off to uni and studying philosophy.
"And in amongst that I studied a bit of astronomy as well and started to flesh out the general interest with a bit more structured learning."
When the lecturer of his first astronomy unit fell ill, Mr Arkless was introduced to the planetarium's former officer, Martin George, who took over the class.
"While I was doing my honours year, another former railway electrician gave me a call and he happened to be looking after the databases here at the museum.
"He asked if I'd be interested in looking after the databases so I came to the museum and Martin spotted me - that was in 1999 and now I'm running the place," he said.
Kids ask the big questions
Philosophers have been debating life's biggest mysteries for centuries, but Mr Arkless said it was children who often stump him with their questions.
"One of the highlights of the job is with a good school group, you get some really engaged kids," he said.
"That's a huge responsibility - there's a lot of people who have ended up with serious scientific careers and the whole thing got kickstarted by a visit to a planetarium.
"Even year one or two students can ask some really good questions - and the challenge there is to give them a really good answer.
"You don't want to dumb it down and think because they're only six, you should give them a six-year-old answer - I'll give them my best shot and give them the right answer and a surprising number of them get it."
While applause at the end of a show was always appreciated, Mr Arkless said seeing people leave with a smile made it worth it.
"Certainly we've had a great hit with the Pink Floyd shows - it's something unique and I haven't been able to find anything to follow on from it because it's so unique," Mr Arkless said.
"Most of the demographic for that show are my age and older - but some younger people are coming in and they enjoy it too."
