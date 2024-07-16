New Devils training facility plans to have 'essential' competitive edge

As crunch time nears on the location for the Tasmania Devils' home base, the club have revealed detailed plans on how it will look.
Despite a vote in the Clarence electorate still ongoing, Tasmania Football Club have released designs of what their training and administration facility could look like, should it be built at Rosny Parklands.
However, it should be noted the pictured designs are not of the proposed Devils' facility, they are sample layouts.
Inspired by existing facilities that other AFL clubs Sydney and Brisbane use, TFC's board and Waypoint managing director Chris Dare - who has collaborated with the club on the project - explained key features of the two-storey design.
The plan includes space for an indoor field, with Dare explaining that having two ovals is a must-need feature for every AFL club and that it is a priority for any final outcome.
"The two ovals are essential," he said.
"Any club that doesn't have two ovals at the moment is looking for a second oval."
Another high-priority aspect of the design was making it 'uniquely Tasmanian', which Dare visualised.
"Somehow we want to be able to look and touch and feel that, so things like the gravel field from the West Coast - we might have a small gravel field outside [the front of the facility]," he said.
Dare addressed any concerns over the contrast in location between Rosny and Kingborough, explaining that there was precedence for a successful club being based in the city or far away.
TFC chair Grant O'Brien said the design was made with all eyes on the future.
"We're here as a club for 100 years and we've got to have people who aspire to be a part of on an ongoing basis," he said.
"The way to do that is to involve and provide access to [the community], you cannot close it off to the community and I think that's a strong message we want to get across.
With a cafe and medical services also planned to be a part of the precinct, O'Brien said they wanted it to be "a beacon for excellence in sports injuries and sports medicine generally".
Agreeing with Dare, O'Brien said including two ovals will be a key asset that will give a competitive advantage for the club, adding that keeping up with available new technology would be crucial by the time it gets built in 2027.
He continued by saying that community was also integral to the facility's success.
"Every area of the training and administration centre is also going to have a public use and public access."
O'Brien said that the $70 million budget was consciously allowed for.
Should the club be made to switch to their second preferred destination of Kingborough's Twin Ovals, O'Brien said planning had already began in preparation for that eventuality.
He said it was not just the poll which would determine that outcome, but if it was found that Rosny was too expensive, the club wanted to ensure they weren't starting from scratch.
