Break O'Day Council dog management policy awaits state government approval

The Break O'Day Council has adopted its first dog management policy in more than five years after extensive community consultation.
Aiming to create "a balance between community, dogs, and the environment", the initiative maps out prohibited and restricted areas for canines across the local government area.
Residents were asked to provide feedback in May, with their responses contributing to the amended policy.
Executive officer Jayne Richardson said much of the community's reception was positive.
"There was a lot of people that actually thought we were on the right track, so that was really nice to see," she said.
"You don't often get positive feedback at the end of community consultation."
Under the new policy, off-lead beaches at Stieglitz and Mariposa along with Ansons Bay are set for extensions, with the latter's boundary shifted 25 metres south.
On-lead beaches at Margerys Corner, Poimena, Falmouth and Four Mile Creek have also been approved for expansions, while the Seymour wetlands and Templestowe Beach were not supported.
The revised document must be publicly declared before it can be put into practice, requiring the collaboration of the Parks and Wildlife Service (PWS).
As the manager of the state's national parks and reserves, the PWS is needed to authorise any dog access under its regulations.
"So it may sit for a little while until Parks comes in and we go through the formal process of declaring the areas," Ms Richardson said.
General manager John Brown said the council hadn't been given a timeline for when this would take place.
"It would be a number of months (away), I would expect," he said.
A proposal to introduce 'dog swim zones' was outright rejected on account of strong opposition from the PWS.
The policy acknowledges the benefit of these areas for dogs and their owners but claims "it would create significant safety risks [...] and threaten wildlife".
"It is also impractical to interpret, enforce and comply with, over a very wide area, and dog owners would be more likely to make poorer choices," the policy reads.
While councillor Barry LeFevre was impressed with the document, he said it had additional scope to educate dog owners and make designated zones more visible.
"I believe you should be able to pick up a map or look on the fridge and say, 'alright, I can go to that area and have my dog off-lead'," he said.
"I'm often at the beach and think, 'Is this a dog on-lead or off-lead?' and there's no sign there."
Six points not featured in the policy were listed for future consideration and could appear in its next revision in 2030.
They include off-lead opportunities in the Binalong Bay area, dog park facilities in Scamander and other townships, and the previously-mentioned dog swim zones.
Councillor Ian Carter said an "amazing level of consultation" was involved in the creation of the policy.
"It is a polarising issue, but I think they've done an amazing job," he said.
All seven present members of the council voted in favour of the proposal.
