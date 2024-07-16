'Perspective of a designer': an opera costumer opens a tailory

Two years before she opened Launceston's newest tailory, Amy Garrett was at an interview in Brisbane when her potential boss stood up, pulled out a timer and said, "It's time for the sewing test."
For most people, practical components in a job interview seem a foreign - and terrifying - prospect, but when it's for a role as costume maker with Opera Queensland, it's part of the gig.
Ms Garrett, who recently opened the business 'Fitted' on Brisbane Street, is the latest addition to Launceston's tailoring business world - a currently small sector of three full-time outfits.
She arrived in the city after two years working with Opera Queensland, making it a unique entrance to the city's sartorial scene - that of stage right - made all the more rare by her earlier background.
"I'm approaching my work with the perspective of a designer," said Ms Garrett, who studied a Bachelor of Design, with Honours, majoring in fashion at Queensland University of Technology.
"I've always been passionate about creating things, repairing things, and with Fitted I can do both while working on my own creative projects, too."
From its small, wide-windowed office on the third floor of Holyman House, Fitted offers alterations, repair services, and custom dressmaking, while doubling as the home for Ms Garrett's nascent clothing brand, Pet Sheep.
In its first month, Ms Garrett said business has steadily grown. She credits word-of-mouth and demand for the early success - customers arrived almost instantaneously in the first week - as well as recent city-wide campaigns to shop local.
Running what are effectively two businesses feels a far remove for Ms Garrett, now 24, from her first foray into designing fashion when she learned to sew at age 10, making an entire dress after reading Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice.
It also has its differences from the art world of Europe's haute couture - an aspiration for her while she studied - even though she plans to get back into the design side through stage work with local theatre groups.
But when she spoke to The Examiner on Tuesday, it didn't seem quite so different as she tailored a wedding suit that had been bought three sizes too large by the customer because they loved it but "couldn't get it any smaller".
"People feel great when they wear clothes that fit them," Ms Garrett said while she marked out points to cut with tailors' chalk on the suit.
"Making things people want to wear, I mean, that's why I got into design - and this is the same as that, and it allows me to create on the side; that's all I've ever wanted to do."
She stepped back and picked up the suit, looking at it closely and smiled: "I guess it's kind of perfect."
