Tenants' Union says renters pay thousands a year more now than five years ago

The Tenants' Union of Tasmania highlighted in its submission to the Legislative Council Inquiry into Homes Tasmania that "the average Tasmanian renter is paying $6000 per annum more to keep the same roof over their head" compared to five years ago.
The Union say the increase in rents and homeless are placing added pressure on the social housing waitlist.
At the recent inquiry, TasCOSS accused the Tasmanian Government of not being transparent about its target of 10,000 social and affordable homes by 2032.
Minster Felix Ellis said the Tasmanian Government is delivering on its plan for 10,000 more social and affordable homes by 2032.
Ben Bartl, Principal Solicitor with the Tenants' Union of Tasmania, said in their submission that the union "highlighted the dire state of Tasmania's housing market for renters and the homeless".
"It is more than five years since the Housing Summit, and yet, on many indicators, we are worse off with more rental stress, more people on the waitlist for social housing and more homeless," Mr Bartl said.
According to the union's submission, compared to five years ago, "the average Tasmanian renter is paying $6000 per annum more to keep the same roof over their head, which is placing pressure on the social housing waitlist".
"Tasmania has also sadly seen the largest increase in homelessness in Australia between 2016-2021, which is disproportionately affecting younger and older Tasmanians," Mr Bartl said.
The Tenants' Union submission claimed that "rents have been increasing by unsustainable levels for at least a decade".
The Union stated rents have increased by 8 per cent year-on-year over the last five years and 7. 7 per cent over the last decade.
In other words, the union claims Tasmanian median rents have increased by $120 per week over the last five years, meaning that the average renter has had to find an additional $6240 per annum.
The Union believes the lack of housing supply causes unsustainable rent rises. They stated that the vacancy rate is currently 1.4 per cent in Hobart, 0.6 per cent in Burnie, and 1. 0 per cent in Launceston.
Between 2006 and 2021, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reports that homelessness has more than doubled (105 per cent).
Therefore, during this period, Tasmania experienced the most significant increase in homelessness of any state or territory Australia-wide.
The submission reported the proportion of homelessness in Tasmania among younger people (under 25) was 107 per cent, and for older people (over 55), it was even higher at 111 per cent.
In addition, the submission states that the social housing waitlist has increased by 87 per cent over the past decade. Between 2013 and 2014, there were 2465 applicants on the waitlist; today, there are 4598.
In summary, the submission claimed, "The failure of successive governments to reign in unsustainable rent rises in the private rental market and to ensure an adequate supply of social housing has resulted in a significant increase in homelessness".
Roger Jaensch, Acting Minister for Housing and Planning, said that under the Tasmanian Liberal Government's 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania's Future, the government is committed to supporting Tasmanians at risk of homelessness.
"Nothing is more important than ensuring all Tasmanians have a place to call home, and we know there's more to be done in this space," Mr Jaensch said.
The minister said providing safe and appropriate housing and homelessness services for children and young people is one of the government's top priorities and a key focus of the 20-year Tasmanian Housing Strategy.
He said the government claims it has delivered more than 3400 social and affordable homes towards their commitment of 10,000 by 2032.
"We are also moving immediately to unlock more affordable rentals by boosting our Private Rental Incentive Scheme, backing in more Tasmanians to invest in property and more support for renting families in the midst of this cost-of-living crisis," Mr Jaensch said.
Anyone experiencing or at risk of homelessness is encouraged to contact Tasmania's front door service for all housing assistance, Housing Connect, at 1800 800 588
