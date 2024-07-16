The Examiner
Tenants' Union says renters pay thousands a year more now than five years ago

Hugh Bohane
July 16 2024
Troy van Trienen Regional Manager - Launceston Wilson Homes and Danny Dracic Deputy CEO Community Housing Ltd with Premier Jeremy Rockliff, houses being built in Caladenia Street, Rocherlea, Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler
The Tenants' Union of Tasmania highlighted in its submission to the Legislative Council Inquiry into Homes Tasmania that "the average Tasmanian renter is paying $6000 per annum more to keep the same roof over their head" compared to five years ago.

